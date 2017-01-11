Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Now Narrate Your GPS

Here at Supercompressor, we're pretty big fans of Arnold Schwarzenegger, if you couldn't tell. But hey, who isn't? Not only is he one of the most badass action stars of all time and the one and only Governator, he seems like an all-around great guy too, doing things like inviting fans to run sh*t over in a tank and blow sh*t up with him for charity. Needless to say, we'd give just about anything to hang out with him, or at least to have him yell some of his most famous catchphrases in our general direction. Now, thanks to Waze, we simply need give our password to the App store for the new Schwarzenegger voice command package that will let Ahnuld in all his glory tell us when to take a left.