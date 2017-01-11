Stephen Colbert Will Now Give You Directions On Waze

While other navigation apps make updates for things like night mode, Waze goes straight for star power. Earlier this summer, the app used Arnold in full Terminator mode to get you where you were going, via a thick Austrian accent. Now, in anticipation of the premiere of his new version of The Late Show, you'll have the chance to follow directions from the incomparable Stephen Colbert every time you get behind the wheel.
If you haven't already, just download Waze (iOS, Android, Windows Phone) and, between today and September 22nd, navigate within the app through Settings, Sound, and Voice Language -- where you can select "Stephen Colbert." If you've missed him since The Colbert Report went off the air, this is the perfect way to reacquaint yourself with the newest addition to the late night world, and get back home in the process.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert premieres next week, on September 8th.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. he's excited to finally welcome Stephen back into his life.
