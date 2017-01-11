Tech

Stephen Colbert Will Now Give You Directions On Waze

By Published On 09/03/2015 By Published On 09/03/2015
YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

While other navigation apps make updates for things like night mode, Waze goes straight for star power. Earlier this summer, the app used Arnold in full Terminator mode to get you where you were going, via a thick Austrian accent. Now, in anticipation of the premiere of his new version of The Late Show, you'll have the chance to follow directions from the incomparable Stephen Colbert every time you get behind the wheel. 

YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

If you haven't already, just download Waze (iOS, Android, Windows Phone) and, between today and September 22nd, navigate within the app through Settings, Sound, and Voice Language -- where you can select "Stephen Colbert." If you've missed him since The Colbert Report went off the air, this is the perfect way to reacquaint yourself with the newest addition to the late night world, and get back home in the process.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert premieres next week, on September 8th.


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. he's excited to finally welcome Stephen back into his life.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
What's the Worst Hackers Could Do to the US Election?

related

READ MORE
Amazon's Next Grand Plan: Blimp-Sized, Floating Warehouses

related

READ MORE
Why Every Self-Respecting iPhone Owner Should Turn on Read Receipts

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like