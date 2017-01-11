We Test Drove The New Ford F-150...Power Wheels

Convincing your parents to buy you a Power Wheels as a kid was akin to asking them for a piñata full of weed on your 10th birthday. A few refrains: "You're going to die in the driveway!" "What do you think we are? Made of money?" and, "Absolutely not, go play with some Lincoln Logs!"

In other words: Never. Gonna. Happen.

Turns out, though, that Mom and Dad were just full of pathetic excuses not to go to Walmart, because last week the Supercompressor team was lucky enough to test drive the 2015 F-150. And, we're happy to report, it was extremely safe and awesome for everyone (ages 3 and up!), especially our 5'1" editorial assistant.