What They’re Saying: The New Amazon Fire Phone

Amazon's new Fire Phone is a little different from your phone—and it's hard to know exactly what to think. Inside, it has relatively similar specs as the competition, but processor speed, battery life, and data storage are not the points of contention on this new gadget. It's Amazon's vision of the future.

The trump card Amazon plays with the Fire Phone is a service called Firefly, which can recognize the world around you, giving immediate information on anything from what song you're listening to, to the history of the book you're holding. Of course, if you direct it toward an object, Amazon will give you an option to buy, which is what you might say the whole thing is really about.