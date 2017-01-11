What To Do (and Not Do) When You Drop Your Phone in Water

Remove the battery and SIM card immediately

Next up, take the battery out if you can, as another step to avoid a short circuit. If your smartphone of choice is an iPhone, you'll have to settle for just cutting the power -- Apple has this thing about not letting you disassemble their products without the right tools.

Also make sure you know where your SIM card is and how to remove it. It stores important data like your contacts, so you can at least hold on to them if your current phone doesn't recover from its watery doom. For iPhone owners, you'll need to bend a paper clip or similar tool to open the card tray, as shown above.

