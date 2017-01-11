An Etiquette Expert Tells Us What You Do Wrong With Your Tech - And How To Fix It

You’re at a party and everybody's having a good time… except for you, because you're scrolling through Instagram alone in a corner, like some kind of weirdo who stands alone in corners.

But actually, what are the rules of tech etiquette anyway? We interact with our gadgets now more than ever, to the point that some people experience legitimate withdrawal when they're away from their smartphones for too long. So how do we know when to draw the line?

To shed some light on our query, I spoke with Mr. Daniel Post Senning, an expert at the Emily Post Institute, the authority on social etiquette for the past hundred years. Mobile manners are a very real concern these days, but thankfully, Daniel gave some valuable advice on how you can avoid being that guy.