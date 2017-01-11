11 Times Pop Culture Inspired World-Changing Technology

On a recent trip to the Aspen Ideas Festival, I had the distinct pleasure of listening to inventor, designer, and former Disney Imagineer, Bran Ferren, discuss the importance of entertainment-inspired technology.

"Both entertainment and science—throughout history—have benefitted from an exchange. I think it’s a crisis in the United States that we separate them, that there isn't an institute of arts and technology. It’s all intertwined together. If you look at the history of technology, geocentric satellites happened because Arthur C. Clark imagined it and put it in a science fiction novel. Then the science followed," Ferren told a packed lecture hall.