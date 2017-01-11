Why HBO Coming To Apple TV Without Cable Providers Is A Huge Deal

But now that HBO has broken the seal, offering HBO Now at 14.99/month exclusively on the freshly priced Apple TV at $69, it’s safe to say that we’re about to see a radical shift in the way cable providers are approaching the premium content landscape. They’ll be forced to realize that once you remove the cumbersome and outdated cable boxes currently gathering dust in homes across the nation, the quality of their customer’s experience increases ten fold.

As always, empowering the customer is the best the way to go. One question remains though: how long is their exclusivity agreement going to last?