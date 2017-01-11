Why "The Oregon Trail" Is Horrible, Overrated And Can Ruin Your Life

I remember sitting in my school’s computer lab, trying to covertly finish last night’s Spanish homework (el naturalmente). But there were problems. Namely, the Manifest Destiny-thumping store clerk that was shoving wagon tongues down my throat while I tried to conjugate six forms of “Tener." Could I possibly be expected to properly label the tiny cat, “El Gato,” when a pixilated personification of my sister was literally pooping herself to an early grave on the cold banks of Snake River? The Oregon Trail , you were the bane of my 10-year-old existence.

Needless to say, I never finished that Spanish homework. And as a result didn’t become bi-lingual, screwing myself out of countless scholarships and an understanding of all those tantalizingly saucy Telemundo soap operas. My experience is the perfect example of how this malicious piece of '90s software impaired my learning opportunities, and why it is the definitive microcosm for everything wrong with our education system. That was the day I officially jumped off the proverbial Conestoga wagon (or is it on the wagon?), and never looked back.