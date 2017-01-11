This Podcast Teaches You How To Build A Multimillion Dollar Startup

Podcasts are having a moment right now. Yes they've been around for years, but recent successes like Serial, the captivating true-life drama from the creators of This American Life, have propelled the budding medium directly into the spotlight. There's another growing podcast series quickly ascending through the ether that should definitely be on your radar: Startup.

It's hosted by the award-winning TAL and Planet Money alum Alex Blumberg, and simply put, tells what it's like when someone who knows nothing about business starts one. The program documents Blumberg's real-life journey in real time, as he launches his own new business, a media company for podcasts. It's meta, for sure, but more importantly, it's fantastic.