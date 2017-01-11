Will Twitter's New Live-Streaming App Periscope Fall To Porn?

According to one story from The Daily Dot, there’s a ton of porn within different streaming apps like Snapchat’s Stories. Unfiltered and live, “users could put themselves in legal risk for sharing underage content…[and] it's highly unlikely that Snapchat has legally sufficient knowledge that a particular snap is child pornography,” says Eric Goldman, law professor at Santa Clara University. Since Periscope’s live nature makes it even more immediate than Snapchat, their abilities to regulate content seem even more hopeless.

We’ve also seen this live video situation devolve before. Remember Chatroulette? Of course you do. Every third match was a big, fat, floppy male member just aching to unfurl itself to whoever was on the other end. With more than one viewer at a time, Periscope has the potential to become a platform for dudes who just want to show the world what they’ve got.