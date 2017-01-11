Transforming Your House Into A Smarthome Just Got Really, Really Easy

The app itself comes with some particularly handy features, too, allowing you to set up proximity-specific functions that will, for example, boot up your A/C as you leave the office, or unlock the door and turn on an outside light as you pull into the driveway.

And you can also program multi-function presets; e.g., turning off all the lights and lowering the blinds in one swift command. Laziness: activated.



Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor and can’t wait for the day when he can turn light switches on and off with his brain.

