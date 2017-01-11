Tech

Write Like Hemingway On This E-Typewriter

The Hemingwrite
All Photos: Hemingwrite

Good news, everyone! You no longer have to aspire to live like Ernest Hemingway in order to properly write a masterpiece along the lines of A Farewell to Arms. For those who could never work up the courage to hunt big game, fight in wars, and take day-trips to Cuba, the Hemingwrite is the perfect tool for you. 

The Hemingwrite

By borrowing elements from the classic typewriter, the Hemingwrite is the ultimate devoid-of-distraction writing device. A single charge gives this thing a battery life of up to six weeks, and its one million+ page memory keeps your mind at ease knowing your great life's work cannot be easily deleted. It also effortlessly syncs with Evernote and Google Docs and weighs only four pounds. 

The Hemingwrite

The instant on button allows you to immediately start writing—day, night, whenever. Think of it as the Kindle of word processors—light and manageable with a refreshingly simple display. Here's a list of distracting apps that aren't accessible on Hemingwrite: Tinder, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and Tumblr. Good luck and don't forget to edit sober. ​

Not pictured above: Ernest Hemingway


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and is known to his closest friends as "Papa Hemingway." 

