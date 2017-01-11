Xbox One Is Changing The Way We Watch Football

This NFL season (which officially kicks off September 4th; Packers-Seahawks), the league has partnered with Xbox One to create an app that will change your Sunday afternoons. Your Xbox will have access to your Sunday Ticket or RedZone account (which, of course, you have) and allow you to watch games from around the league.
But that's just the beginning.
With the new "Snap Screen" functionality on Xbox, you'll be able to continue watching a live game as a smaller screen "snaps" into the right side of your TV. The Snap Screen will show your fantasy team's updates and highlights in real-time, as well as highlights from around the league.
The NFL app also gives you access to NFL Now, a new digital service with the largest library of NFL content. So even when football ends for the night, you will still be able to watch all the Hard Knocks, NFL Films, and archived footage that your heart desires.
