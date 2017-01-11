Tech

Xbox One Is Changing The Way We Watch Football

By Published On 08/13/2014 By Published On 08/13/2014

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

This NFL season (which officially kicks off September 4th; Packers-Seahawks), the league has partnered with Xbox One to create an app that will change your Sunday afternoons. Your Xbox will have access to your Sunday Ticket or RedZone account (which, of course, you have) and allow you to watch games from around the league.

But that's just the beginning. 

Related

related

Pelé Made A Mobile Game

related

Pelé Made A Mobile Game
www.thetechbulletin.com

With the new "Snap Screen" functionality on Xbox, you'll be able to continue watching a live game as a smaller screen "snaps" into the right side of your TV. The Snap Screen will show your fantasy team's updates and highlights in real-time, as well as highlights from around the league.

Never watch football the same way again
XBoxWire

The NFL app also gives you access to NFL Now, a new digital service with the largest library of NFL content. So even when football ends for the night, you will still be able to watch all the Hard Knocks, NFL Films, and archived footage that your heart desires. 


Owen Melhado is an intern at Supercomrpessor. He is also the starting running back for the Jets. It's gonna be a busy few months. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Ingenious Floating Houses Will Save Us From Rising Sea Levels

related

READ MORE
Soon You'll Only Have to Charge Your Phone Every 3 Months

related

READ MORE
You Can Now Send Self-Destructing iMessages

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like