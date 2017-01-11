This Dummy-Proof 3D Printer Costs Less Than An iPad

While the days of running to your kitchen to print out a fresh burrito any time you are craving Mexican may not quite be hot and spicy reality, the days when you can affordably print out applicable tools, or self-made designs of all your most despised tourist traps, are here. And it comes free of a beginner's curve.

From XYZprinting, comes the ridiculously easy-to-use da Vinci 1.0 Jr. 3D Printer. It's easy to use, stylized off those old school Macs (you know, from computer lab?), and can be yours for $350.