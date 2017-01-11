Tech

The World's Lightest, Thinnest Solar Charger Is The Same Size As Your Phone

YOLK

Solar powered backup chargers are all the rage these days, as they should be. Their one downside? They're usually much bigger than our phones, making them a hassle to carry around without lugging a bag everywhere. Solar Paper, the world's thinnest and lightest solar charger yet, gives you portable solar power in a pocket-sized package.

YOLK

At 3.5 by 7.5 inches in size, and 0.15 inches in thickness, Solar Paper is seriously compact. The whole rig weighs in at only 4 oz—but don't think that it doesn't have serious charging power. On a sunny day, it can reliably take your iPhone from dead to fully charged in 2.5 hours, same as if it were plugged into a wall outlet.

YOLK

Since you'll probably be using it out in the elements, Solar Paper is water-resistant and durable. The basic 5-watt starter kit can be supplemented with additional panels via magnetic clips to add extra charging oomph. 

YOLK

Solar Paper's Kickstarter campaign crushed its funding goal already, but they're still going, so there's room for you to hop on the green portable charging train. A pledge of $79 here will get you the basic 5-watt package, which is expected to retail at $120 upon its November 2015 release.  


