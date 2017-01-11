You Can Break Into Any Electronic Lock With This $30 Device

All you need to make yourself a RollJam: a Teensy3.1 development board ($20) and two CC1101 wireless modules ($6 each). Kamkar has released his presentation from Def Con public and promises to follow with the instructions for the build shortly.

Some manufacturers have realized the breach in security and have taken steps to combat the problem, setting codes to expire quickly after use, but most haven't. Until all remote controlled companies jump on board, though, keep an eye out: someone can swipe your ride for less than the cost of a pair of shoes.