There's A New, Free Way To Block Web Ads On Your iPhone

Our web browser hasn't seen the likes of a single unsolicited viagra ad for years, yet our phones continue to endure these low-brow interruptions. Well, no more. Starting today, AdBlock Plus is offering a new ad-blocking iOS browser that will make your mobile web surfing experience clean and seamless, without any mentions of free iPads or hot singles in your area.
The app is conveniently being released just one day before Apple's largely anticipated launch of iOS 9, which will (apparently) offer ad-blocking functionality for all iPhones and iPads, natively.
"It has been very important for us to deliver our ad-blocking app to our iOS users who do more and more web surfing from mobile devices," said AdBlock Plus' co-founder Till Faida.
In addition to blocking ads, the free app will also "save up to 50% data" and "up to 23% battery life," likely from all the graphics-heavy ads it'll prevent from loading.
Per one test run, the app loaded a few commonly-browsed sites (TMZ, ESPN, Google) "quickly and free of ads, with no glitches." So, if you don't mind downloading another app, and you're one of those bathroom readers, this one might be worth it. At least till we can test out the native ad-blocker Apple has up their sleeves.
