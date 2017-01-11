You're Sleeping Wrong but This Device Will Fix That

Both elements record data and report to the Sense app, which gives you a calculated Sleep Score. Did a street cleaner or car alarm wake you up at 4 a.m.? It'll tell you. A ton of allergens floating around your bedroom? It knows that, too. Maybe you need an air purifier, or maybe you just need to move because your neighborhood sucks, but either way you'll have a greater knowledge of the factors keeping you from perfect slumber.

The best part, though, is Sense's alarm and sound system. Want white noise or rain sounds to lull you off? Check. Plus, you tell it when you need to get up, and Sense will wake you at the best point in your REM cycle, so you're not roused groggily from deep sleep. And maybe, just maybe, you'll get to work on time.