You're Sleeping Wrong but This Device Will Fix That

Everyone knows we spend a third of our lives sleeping, but once our heads hit the pillow, we know very little (short of "good night/bad night") about those Zs we just caught. Aiming to sharpen our understanding of the nuances of sleep, Sense has a three-part system that will generate custom feedback about your sleep patterns. Translation: you'll learn how to sleep better, you sad, tired fool.

Sense is designed to fit seamlessly into your bedroom with a simple aesthetic, blending into your decor, rather than screaming "hospital-grade sleep evaluating equipment." The small "Sleeping Pill" component clips onto your pillow to measure your movement during the night, and the sensor itself sits on your bedside table. 

Both elements record data and report to the Sense app, which gives you a calculated Sleep Score. Did a street cleaner or car alarm wake you up at 4 a.m.? It'll tell you. A ton of allergens floating around your bedroom? It knows that, too. Maybe you need an air purifier, or maybe you just need to move because your neighborhood sucks, but either way you'll have a greater knowledge of the factors keeping you from perfect slumber.

The best part, though, is Sense's alarm and sound system. Want white noise or rain sounds to lull you off? Check. Plus, you tell it when you need to get up, and Sense will wake you at the best point in your REM cycle, so you're not roused groggily from deep sleep. And maybe, just maybe, you'll get to work on time.


Ali Drucker is the editorial assistant for Supercompressor. Good luck trying to talk to her before 10 a.m. Follow her on Twitter @ali_drucker, unless you're a morning person.

