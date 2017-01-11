Does Your Desk Have A Fully Functioning Back To The Future Hoverboard?

Well, technically it's a scale replica, and it's functional because it "hovers" over a magnet.



It'll make for a pretty great addition to your desk decor, but we're still dreaming for a chance to go on a reduced gravity joyride. Don't worry, when someone finally breaks through and gives us some real Marty McFly-type stuff, we'll be the first to tell you, just like we did with hoverbikes. If you want this one while you wait for the real thing, it's $40 here.

