This 4K Video Drone Has One Of The Best Cameras In The Sky

Some people fly drones to get a chance to zip around the park, as a hobby. Some people fly drones as a way to shoot jaw-dropping professional grade 4K aerial video from just about anywhere in the sky. The Yuneec Typhoon Q500 is definitely for the latter group. Drone videography doesn't get any better than this.
The Typhoon's camera can shoot 4K/30FPS UHD video and 1080p/120fps slow motion video, along with 12 MP photos if you're trying to get just the right shot. You control the whole rig and its multiple flight modes with a heavy duty remote, complete with a 5.5-inch touchscreen. This ain't no Micro Drone.
Head here to get one of your own starting at $1,299 and start shooting your best sky vids yet.
