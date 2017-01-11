This Whisky Glass Is Designed For Outer Space

The futuristic chalice took a year of thought to bring to fruition, and the opulent product hides more science than is revealed on the surface:

"The base plate's pattern isn't decorative. In zero gravity, whisky, like most liquids, acts like a sticky jelly, so the spiral creates surface tension to hold it down. Up the side of the glass is a helix with a small channel. This picks up the whisky and capillary action pulls it up to a gold mouthpiece on the brim that helps the user to see where to put their lips, slightly cools each sip, and avoids the nasty taste and texture of drinking out of plastic."