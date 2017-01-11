This Whisky Glass Is Designed For Outer Space

If form follows function, then we'd like everything from here on out to be designed with outer space in mind. For instance, take a look at Ballantine's new whisky glass, designed for sipping fine spirits, sans gravity. It's a rose gold, stainless steel, thermoplastic work of wonder -- and we'd risk an intergalactic trip, just for the chance to sip from one.
Designed by Open Space Agency's James Parr, the vessel is partially 3D-printed and 100% zero gravity-functional. It's made of two parts -- a hollow, globe-like pocket, and a 22 lb convex base plate -- ultimately designed to effectively deliver your favorite spirit in a gravity-free environment.
The futuristic chalice took a year of thought to bring to fruition, and the opulent product hides more science than is revealed on the surface:
"The base plate's pattern isn't decorative. In zero gravity, whisky, like most liquids, acts like a sticky jelly, so the spiral creates surface tension to hold it down. Up the side of the glass is a helix with a small channel. This picks up the whisky and capillary action pulls it up to a gold mouthpiece on the brim that helps the user to see where to put their lips, slightly cools each sip, and avoids the nasty taste and texture of drinking out of plastic."
In layman's terms: you can drink out of it while hanging upside down, or chilling with the space babe of your choice. Science is so beautiful.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and she could watch this commercial on loop forever. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
