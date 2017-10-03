Food & Drink

The Church & State guy's new La Brea institution

Not just what Plato totally would've been into if he were French instead of Greek, Republique is also the latest from a crazy all-star team that includes the married Chef duo Walter and Margarita Manzke -- who were among the most lauded in all of LA during their tenure at Downtown's Church & State -- and one of the restauranteurs behind Bestia and Sotto.

Set up in the old Campanile space, the room's a stunner -- a sort of modern, Scottish castle with large paneled windows, high ceilings, and a massive common table.

The menu's going to rotate seasonally, but one standby's definitely going to be this massive charcuterie board, which's stuffed with, er, stuff, including various salami and a light-feeling duck liver mousse.

Want a cocktail? Their offerings range from citrus-and-gin-and-bitters guys like this Spritzer, to classics like Manhattans.

Now for the food: start off with some ultra-fresh hamachi crudo, laced with fennel and mandarin oranges...

... or a savory beignet, stuffed with cheese and served over a creamy mushroom sauce...

... or perfectly buttered, toasted bread, topped with a soft-scrambled egg and uni. Yep. Egg and uni.

Mains count this Tai snapper, crisped up-top, and served with chanterelle mushrooms and a lemon confit...

... or this short rib w/ homemade gnocchi.

And you're definitely gonna wanna get dessert -- the pastries, like this chocolate-topped bombolini -- are all made in-house. Party.

1. Republique 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036 (Hancock Park)

Republique hails from a crazy all-star team that includes the married chef duo Walter and Margarita Manzke -- who were among the most lauded in all of LA during their tenure at Downtown's Church and State -- and one of the restauranteurs behind Bestia and Sotto. Their 'tails and fare are definitely worth a weeks-in-advance res.

