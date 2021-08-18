12 Tranquil Vacation Rentals Near NYC To Inspire Your Wanderlust

A private estate suspended 200 feet in the air

Highland, New York; 1.5-hour drive from NYC

8 guests, $1,514 per night; vrbo.com



If it’s space you want, it’s space you get with this sprawling private resort compound. The estate sits on 12 acres and the villa itself is cantilevered 200 feet off the ground, perched on a granite bluff peninsula overlooking the Hudson River.

The Fels, as it’s known, is so secluded the only other visible home is FDR’s estate in Hyde Park — now a national historic site. Play a game of tennis, then cool off with a cocktail on the expansive riverside deck. Float in the heated salt-water infinity pool (pictured above, the dual-vanishing edge gives the illusion of spilling over into the Hudson) or unwind in the hot tub. After, shower off and enjoy the en suite saunas, then gather your guests in the media room to watch a movie on the 10-foot-wide screen. There’s also a game room complete with ping pong and air hockey. Leaving will be the hardest thing you do all week.