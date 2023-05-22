Pick Your Next Vacation Based on the Element You Identify With Most

Design: Rebecca Hoskins. Photos: Shutterstock, Unsplash, Disney and Pixar.

We all look for different things in our vacations: Some travelers love to soak up the sun in a beach chair, while others prefer to spend the day out on a hiking trail or exploring a new city. Different personalities can mean different travel experiences, so why not pick your next destination based on which element you identify with? In Disney and Pixar’s upcoming movie Elemental, in theaters June 16, all of the elements – fire, earth, air, and water — live in harmony in Element City, each contributing their own unique gifts and personalities to the city. That all changes when a fiery young woman named Ember meets Wade, a go-with-the-flow water element. (Other important characters include an earth element named Clod and an air element named Gale.) When they realize how much they (and the other elements) have in common, their unlikely relationship starts to change how they think about the world they live in. Though we sadly can’t visit Element City, here’s the IRL city to visit based on which element you most identify with — whether you’re an Ember, Wade, Gale, or Clod.

Earth: Boulder, Colorado Located amid the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder offers no shortage of outdoor activities for those who feel closely aligned with the earth element (like Clod from Elemental). For hikers, we recommend Flagstaff Mountain, which offers an easy two-mile hike that ends with scenic views of the city, or the Flatirons, slanted rock formations that make up one of Boulder’s iconic landmarks. Anyone looking for a less-intensive trip can picnic in the grassy lawn below the Flatirons (in Chautauqua Park) or along the 31-mile-long Boulder Creek. For food and drink after your outdoor excursion, visit downtown Boulder’s Pearl Street, which has four blocks of options including a Parisian-style brasserie and a popular tavern with rooftop views of the city.

Air: Chicago, Illinois Like Elemental's Gale, air and wind elements are always on the move, and the Windy City offers an array of activities for those who like to keep their vacation agendas packed from morning to evening. The Lake Michigan shoreline provides scenic sandy beaches and running paths, as well as the attractions of Navy Pier. In the city itself, you can see live music and unique sculptures at Millennium Park, or walk down the Magnificent Mile and do some shopping. Air lovers may also enjoy a boat cruise on the Chicago River, including one option that focuses on the architectural history of the Windy City. And of course, while in Chicago you can’t forget to try some deep-dish pizza — here’s a list of Thrillist’s recs for where to find the best in the city.

Fire: Miami, Florida Fire elements who connect with Ember from Elemental may just want to hit the beach and soak up some vitamin D in Miami (totally valid), but the city has even more to offer. The neighborhood of Coconut Grove has an eclectic array of thrift stores and trendy restaurants to pop into, and Wynwood and the Design District have a slew of unique murals, street art, and public art installations to stroll through. (And even though you’re a fire element, make sure you wear your sunscreen while in Miami!) After the sun goes down, the city has endless options for dining and evening activities — try a Thrillist-recommended new restaurant, watch street performers on Lincoln Road, or dance to live music in Little Havana.

Water: Seattle, Washington Water lovers like Elemental's Wade will feel right at home in Seattle, which is surrounded by bodies including Puget Sound, Elliot Bay, and Lake Washington. Tourists can take in a variety of water activities, like a sunset boat tour of Puget Sound, a day-long boat trip up to Victoria, Canada, or a whale-watching tour. On land, head to the nearby mountains to go skiing in the winter, go on wildflower hikes in the Columbia River Gorge during the summer, or explore Seattle’s live music and indie bookstore scene. There are also countless places to grab a delicious bite in the city (especially if you’re looking for seafood), but the city is probably best known for its coffee: Grab a cup at a local café before you head out on your day.