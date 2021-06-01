How to Get Into Birdwatching on Your Next Outdoor Adventure

You never forget your first.

For Jenna Curtis, who works on the eBird app from Cornell Lab of Ornithology, it was a small gray and white Dark-eyed Junco, spotted in her backyard while home sick in eighth grade. “It was the first time I’d ever noticed birds in our yard, and they were the most beautiful birds I’d ever seen,” she remembers. “I convinced my dad to buy a bird feeder. And then another one. And then another one.”

It was the Eastern Bluebird for poet and photographer Nadia Alexis, spotted in 2018 while writing a poem featuring her bird-loving mother. “There were a couple of lines that address this woman who loved to watch birds fly,” Alexis says. “So I was trying to figure out what was it about it that interested people.” She went to a nearby park in Mississippi and was enraptured by their bright plumage. “There was something about that year I was searching for peace and calm. And birding did that for me. It allowed me to slow down and be outdoors.”

People find their way to birding for all different reasons. But this past year, interest in the hobby exploded, rivaling maybe only sourdough bread baking in the pandemic-stricken hearts of Americans. Chances are you know someone who, pre-2020, had never given birds a second thought; now they rattle off the differences between towhees and finches, get starry-eyed about Red-tailed hawks, and spend weekends stalking the elusive Kirtland's Warbler.

A means of escape from pandemic routine, birding offered a reprieve from heavy thoughts and anxieties, with time spent outdoors simply observing, say, an epic tug-of war between a robin and a worm (RIP worm). And for many, it became a sport, metered by personal bests.