All of Anchorage’s Natural Wonders That You Have to Visit

Alaska, also known as the Land of the Midnight Sun, may conjure up connotations of burly outdoorsmen going on month-long hunting trips in the deep woods. But the truth is, you don't have to be an experienced backcountry trekker to enjoy the great outdoors in Anchorage. This urban center unlike any other provides ample opportunities to encounter wildlife and sightsee while still staying within cell phone range. Here are some of our must-visit outdoor options in town, plus a few spots perfect for kicking back once you’re done for the day.

Get outdoors while still downtown

Located in the heart of downtown Anchorage is one of North America's best urban fishing spots. A favorite among locals, Ship Creek is a hub for salmon fishing during the summer months. It’s also home to the annual Slam'n Salm'n Derby, where fishermen spend a weekend vying for the largest catch. Luckily, you don't have to be an expert fisherman to try your hand at Ship Creek. The Bait Shack can equip you with poles, bait, tide charts, fishing licenses, and sound advice to help you make the most of your excursion.

If sportfishing isn't your idea of a great time, Anchorage has bike trails for every fitness level. The Tony Knowles Coastal Trail offers multiple access points and will take you through marshes and forested hills with stunning views of Cook Inlet. You're also likely to see moose, beavers, and sand cranes on your journey. Bike rentals will cost you between $20-$45 at Pablo's, and you’ll have your choice of mountain, tandem, and even electric bikes. Just make sure to pack sunscreen and mosquito repellent.

After being outdoors in the summer sun, you can cool off with an ice-cold, local brew from the

49th State Brewing Company

or enjoy some local music at

Humpy's Great Alaskan Alehouse

. For the under-21 in your group (or just those with a sweet tooth),

Wild Scoops