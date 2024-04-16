Escape the Atlanta Heat at These Beautiful Nearby Beaches
Hit the road to destinations like Tybee Island, Hilton Head, and more.
Atlanta is many things, but it’s certainly not a beach town. And boy do those southern temperatures get unbearable when summertime rolls around. Fortunately, there are numerous enticing beaches that aren’t too far away. From beautiful destinations like Hilton Head and Tybee Island to lesser-known beaches along the Alabama coast, there are several beaches near Atlanta that make a perfect weekend getaway. So next time you find yourself sitting in traffic, escape to one of these coastal retreats for a burst of summer fun.
Distance from Atlanta: Four hours
When you need some facetime with the ocean, this laidback barrier island—the easternmost point in Georgia—is the closest worthy option from Atlanta. Only around 20 minutes from always-pleasant Savannah, Tybee’s mellow beaches generally get the busiest during summer months. North Beach is home to a number of historic attractions—stop by the Tybee Island Museum and Lighthouse to learn about 400 years of island history—while South Beach is the most commercial district, known for lively Tybrisa Street. Check out Back River Beach, also known as the island’s secret beach, for dolphin sightings and gorgeous sunsets. Take a break from the beaches by exploring local waterways, discovering all 13 stops of the Tybee Island Black History Trail, or hiking the 1.5-mile trail at Fort Pulaski for a nice view of the Cockspur Lighthouse.
Dining highlights include: North Beach Bar and Grill, a casual beachside option; Sea Wolf, known for its oysters, hot dogs, and vegan options; and Zunzibar, a South African-accented eatery that also has an Atlanta location.
There are more than 500 hotel and motel rooms located within a short stroll of the beach, plus lots of vacation rental options. Popular mainstays include Beachfront Colony Resort, DeSoto Beach Hotel, and Beachview Inn & Spa.
Distance from Atlanta: Four hours and 30 minutes
Nestled between Charleston and Savannah, Hilton Head Island has been a favorite getaway for Atlantans going back decades. The island’s Lowcountry backdrop—complete with Spanish moss-covered oaks, swaying palmetto trees, and tranquil marshes—jockeys for attention alongside 12 miles of Atlantic coastline. Expansive and clean, Hilton Head's beaches are great for leisurely strolls or bike rides. Coligny Beach is filled with shaded porch swings, and close to numerous beachside bars. While other top choices include Folly Field Beach, Driessen Beach, and Burkes Beach. Explore the sun-soaked sands by pedaling around, as the island is exceptionally bike-friendly. It’s also a mecca for golfers, with more than 30 courses in the area.
Climb to the top of the Harbour Town Lighthouse for unparalleled views of the yacht basin and sound, or visit the Coastal Discovery Museum—situated on the 68-acre historic Honey Horn property—to learn about the local environment, culture, and art. Be sure to stop by Mitchelville Freedom Park, the first self-governed town of formerly enslaved people in the United States, to explore the rich history of the Gullah community.
There are more than 250 restaurants on the island; the biggest crowds enjoy fresh seafood at mainstays like Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks, A Lowcountry Backyard, and Skull Creek Boathouse. Toast a successful visit with drinks at the Beach House’s famous Tiki Hut, the only bar in Hilton Head located directly on the beach.
The destination is awash in well-appointed, all-purpose resorts. Wise choices for easy beachfront access include the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort, and Beach House Hilton Head Island. For a celeb-approved option, head inland to reach South Carolina’s most photogenic resort, Montage Palmetto Bluff, site of numerous notable weddings including Justin and Hailey Bieber’s.
Distance from Atlanta: Four hours and 45 minutes
A four-mile causeway leads visitors from the city of Brunswick to St. Simons Island, which has won national accolades for its small town charms. It’s consistently ranked among the best options for a romantic getaway in the state—some visitors choose to spend their time on the water, while others are content to simply stroll among the live Southern Oaks draped with Spanish moss. Much of the action centers around East Beach, which offers a range of activities, while Fort Frederica National Monument, a Georgia State Park historical site that was once a thriving community in colonial Georgia, offers a nice break from the surf. Don’t leave without snapping a few pics of St. Simons Lighthouse.
Enjoy local seafood handled with care at Georgia Sea Grill and The Half Shell, or indulge in comfort fare at Southern Soul Barbecue and Palmer’s Village Cafe.
Sea Palms Resort and The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort are two of the most popular hotel options, or splurge and reward yourself with a stay on neighboring Sea Island, a private island resort that’s nearing 100 years in business. Explore the Sea Island’s five miles of private beach, and join fellow guests as you spot the local Big Five: dolphins, shorebirds, falcons, horses, and turtles.
Distance from Atlanta: Five hours
One of Georgia’s famous Golden Isles, Jekyll Island boasts a large historic resort, relaxing state park, and lots of active pursuits like biking and golfing. But it’s the island’s 10 miles of untouched beaches that keep bringing visitors back time and time again, especially Driftwood Beach, which has won national attention for its otherworldly setting. It’s hard not to rediscover your inner child while climbing around the ancient, weathered remains of live oaks that give the beach its name. Other can’t-miss settings include St. Andrews Beach Park, which is home to a walking trail that dives into the story of “The Wanderer,” one of the last known American slave ships to sail the Atlantic, as well as a two-story wildlife viewing platform from which you can spot migratory birds and groups of dolphins. As one of the top nesting destinations for sea turtles on the East Coast, Jekyll Island is home to the state’s only sea turtle rehabilitation and education facility, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
For a small destination, Jekyll Island offers a wide range of dining options, from Lowcountry eats and casual, sand-between-the-toes cuisine to elegant fine dining. Enjoy salty breezes while noshing on crowd-pleasing fare at Tortuga Jacks, Driftwood Bistro, or The Wharf.
Once frequented by gilded age barons like Vanderbilt and Rockefeller, the Jekyll Island Club Resort has been transformed into an elegant yet modern destination with 15 acres of carefully landscaped outdoor public spaces. Jekyll Ocean Club, the sister, all-suite addition to the resort, offers convenient oceanfront access, as do a variety of chain hotels. And for proximity to Driftwood Beach, Villas by the Sea can’t be beat.
Distance from Atlanta: Five hours
As part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore—the largest protected stretch of seashore in the US—Pensacola features more than 18 miles of winding, pristine coastlines of emerald waters and acres of preserved forestry. These beaches attract a varied mix, from grizzled beach bums and fishing enthusiasts to wildlife lovers and environmentalists. The sugar-white sands and clear waters offer endless opportunities for solitude, especially when enjoyed as part of a bike ride or kayak trip.
History buffs have plenty to explore, as Pensacola was established in 1559, making it one of America’s oldest settlements. The area’s Creole influence can be found in architecture throughout the historic downtown, which boasts a thriving cultural scene. After a lengthy closure, Naval Air Station Pensacola is once again open to the public, allowing access to popular destinations such as the National Naval Aviation Museum and Fort Barrancas.
The epicenter of the party scene can be found at historic Casino Beach, which is easy to find, just look for the giant water tower painted to look like a beach ball. There’s lots of free parking, plenty of lively eating and drinking spots (Shaggy’s, Crabs on the Beach, Casino Beach Bar), and it’s BYOB. (Head to the alcohol-free zone just slightly west for more of a low-key, family-friendly vibe.) For the full experience, set up a base camp at one of the beach’s large-scale hotels, most notably the Pensacola Beach Resort (formerly known as the Margaritaville Beach Hotel) or the new $75 million Fairfield Inn & Suites, which features the Gulf Coast's largest lazy river.
Distance from Atlanta: Five hours and 15 minutes
While Charleston attracts visitors from far and wide for its incredible dining, architecture, and culture (don’t miss the new International African American Museum, honoring the untold stories of the African American journey), it also offers easy access to multiple beaches and beachfront resorts. Family-friendly Folly Beach is a longtime favorite for its quality restaurants and surf shops, and its new pier is hosting fishing tournaments and “Moonlight Mixers” where you can dance on the pier under the stars. Sullivan's Island is popular for sunset beach strolls and shelling, especially during low tide when sand dollars are easier to spot. Though a bit quieter, Isle of Palms is home to the area’s most pristine beaches, while Kiawah Island Golf Resort lures big-spending travelers with its private beaches and renowned golf courses. For the best of all worlds, coordinate a beachy escape during one of The Holy City’s standout annual shindigs such as Charleston Wine + Food or the esteemed Spoleto performing arts festival.
Living up to its status as a world-class eating city, it’s truly hard to have a bad meal in the Charleston area. Check out buzzworthy destinations like Kultura and Chubby Fish, or opt for one of the stalwarts such as Husk, Magnolias, Slightly North of Broad, Fig, or Lewis Barbecue. For fine fare closer to the beaches, seek out The Obstinate Daughter or Poe’s Tavern on Sullivan Island, and Acme Lowcountry Kitchen or The Refuge on Isle of Palms.
To stay near Charleston’s beaches, most visitors opt for vacation rental units or one of the hotels on Isle of Palms: Seaside Inn, The Palms, and Wild Dunes Resort, a popular spot for kiteboarders.
Distance from Atlanta: Five hours and 15 minutes
Sporty, active Atlantans looking to hone their surfing chops can take on the 22 miles of coastline that make up Jacksonville’s three beach towns: Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach and Jacksonville Beach. Time your visit right and you’ll enjoy easy access and big breaking waves. In general, water enthusiasts can’t go wrong with a visit to the “Bold New City of the South”—with 1,100 miles of navigable waterways, Jacksonville has more shoreline than any other city in the nation, offering endless opportunities for fishing, exploring, and other waterplay.
After a long day lolling in the sand, battle the crowds for a table at the Flying Iguana Taqueria & Tequila Bar, Hoptinger Bier Garden & Sausage House, or North Beach Fish Camp. For appropriately beachy vibes, check out the Salt Life Food Shack, which attracts gear-wearing devotees of the Salt Life brand.
Stay in the middle of the action where Atlantic Beach meets Neptune Beach at the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn or One Ocean Resort. For the area’s swankiest beachfront stays, head south to Ponte Vedra Beach for the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, or north to Amelia Island, which is home to The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and Omni Amelia Island Resort.
Distance from Atlanta: 5 hours and 30 minutes
Those who trek all the way to the Destin-FWB area are rewarded with more than 20 miles of white sand beaches and emerald green waters filled with all kinds of wonders. For beach access in Destin, check out access points such as James Lee Park, Henderson Beach State Park, and Norriego Point, which has shallow tide pools to explore. The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island offers live entertainment, fun eateries, and beach access.
The destination is home to more than 400 artificial reefs and is known for its boating, watersports, snorkeling, and diving. Billed as the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village,” Destin boasts the largest commercial charter fishing fleet in the country, guaranteeing memorable offshore experiences that go beyond simply catching one of the 20 types of edible fish available from its waters. Among land-based attractions, the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park recently unveiled its new Dolphin Oasis addition, a multi-million dollar habitat for seven Atlantic Bottlenose dolphins.
Enjoy the catch of the day at places like Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer, Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House, Dewey Destin’s, and Ovide, the first restaurant in Florida by James Beard Award-winning chef Hugh Acheson. If you find yourself bayside, stop by one of the destination’s sweetest newcomers, Pink Coyote, for a well-earned treat after dinner.
Lodging highlights include the Beal House and The Island Resort (both in Fort Walton Beach), as well as the Hilton Sandestin Beach, Henderson Beach Resort, and Hotel Effie, an upscale hideaway nestled between the Gulf and Choctawhatchee Bay.