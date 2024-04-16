Escape the Atlanta Heat at These Beautiful Nearby Beaches

Photo courtesy of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Photo courtesy of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce

Atlanta is many things, but it’s certainly not a beach town. And boy do those southern temperatures get unbearable when summertime rolls around. Fortunately, there are numerous enticing beaches that aren’t too far away. From beautiful destinations like Hilton Head and Tybee Island to lesser-known beaches along the Alabama coast, there are several beaches near Atlanta that make a perfect weekend getaway. So next time you find yourself sitting in traffic, escape to one of these coastal retreats for a burst of summer fun.

Photo courtesy of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce

Photo courtesy of Sea Island

Driftwood Beach | Photo courtesy of Jekyll Island Authority

Jekyll Island Distance from Atlanta: Five hours

One of Georgia’s famous Golden Isles, Jekyll Island boasts a large historic resort, relaxing state park, and lots of active pursuits like biking and golfing. But it’s the island’s 10 miles of untouched beaches that keep bringing visitors back time and time again, especially Driftwood Beach, which has won national attention for its otherworldly setting. It’s hard not to rediscover your inner child while climbing around the ancient, weathered remains of live oaks that give the beach its name. Other can’t-miss settings include St. Andrews Beach Park, which is home to a walking trail that dives into the story of “The Wanderer,” one of the last known American slave ships to sail the Atlantic, as well as a two-story wildlife viewing platform from which you can spot migratory birds and groups of dolphins. As one of the top nesting destinations for sea turtles on the East Coast, Jekyll Island is home to the state’s only sea turtle rehabilitation and education facility, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. For a small destination, Jekyll Island offers a wide range of dining options, from Lowcountry eats and casual, sand-between-the-toes cuisine to elegant fine dining. Enjoy salty breezes while noshing on crowd-pleasing fare at Tortuga Jacks, Driftwood Bistro, or The Wharf. Once frequented by gilded age barons like Vanderbilt and Rockefeller, the Jekyll Island Club Resort has been transformed into an elegant yet modern destination with 15 acres of carefully landscaped outdoor public spaces. Jekyll Ocean Club, the sister, all-suite addition to the resort, offers convenient oceanfront access, as do a variety of chain hotels. And for proximity to Driftwood Beach, Villas by the Sea can’t be beat.

Pensacola Beach Distance from Atlanta: Five hours

As part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore—the largest protected stretch of seashore in the US—Pensacola features more than 18 miles of winding, pristine coastlines of emerald waters and acres of preserved forestry. These beaches attract a varied mix, from grizzled beach bums and fishing enthusiasts to wildlife lovers and environmentalists. The sugar-white sands and clear waters offer endless opportunities for solitude, especially when enjoyed as part of a bike ride or kayak trip. History buffs have plenty to explore, as Pensacola was established in 1559, making it one of America’s oldest settlements. The area’s Creole influence can be found in architecture throughout the historic downtown, which boasts a thriving cultural scene. After a lengthy closure, Naval Air Station Pensacola is once again open to the public, allowing access to popular destinations such as the National Naval Aviation Museum and Fort Barrancas. The epicenter of the party scene can be found at historic Casino Beach, which is easy to find, just look for the giant water tower painted to look like a beach ball. There’s lots of free parking, plenty of lively eating and drinking spots (Shaggy’s, Crabs on the Beach, Casino Beach Bar), and it’s BYOB. (Head to the alcohol-free zone just slightly west for more of a low-key, family-friendly vibe.) For the full experience, set up a base camp at one of the beach’s large-scale hotels, most notably the Pensacola Beach Resort (formerly known as the Margaritaville Beach Hotel) or the new $75 million Fairfield Inn & Suites, which features the Gulf Coast's largest lazy river.

Photo by Rob Wilson/Shutterstock