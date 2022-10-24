The Coolest Hotels in Atlanta

There’s just something about Atlanta that keeps people coming back for more. With rich history, vibrant neighborhoods, and thriving nightlife, and too many parks to name, it's no wonder that everyone and their mother shoots down to the 404. Luckily, within ATL’s city limits are plenty of hotels to accommodate visitors from all walks of life. If you’re a fan of boutique hotels, then the Kimpton Sylvan or Moxy in Midtown should be at the top of your list. Or maybe you’re looking for a lavishly traditional hotel with an amazing view? Head over to the Georgian Terrace for a large dose of luxury. Just make sure you check out some of the establishments on this list; that way you won’t go wrong wherever you decide to stay.