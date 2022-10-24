The Coolest Hotels in Atlanta
Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a relaxing staycation, these establishments have it all.
There’s just something about Atlanta that keeps people coming back for more. With rich history, vibrant neighborhoods, and thriving nightlife, and too many parks to name, it's no wonder that everyone and their mother shoots down to the 404. Luckily, within ATL’s city limits are plenty of hotels to accommodate visitors from all walks of life. If you’re a fan of boutique hotels, then the Kimpton Sylvan or Moxy in Midtown should be at the top of your list. Or maybe you’re looking for a lavishly traditional hotel with an amazing view? Head over to the Georgian Terrace for a large dose of luxury. Just make sure you check out some of the establishments on this list; that way you won’t go wrong wherever you decide to stay.
Glenn Hotel
Just a hop, skip, and a jump from landmarks such as Centennial Park, Philips Arena, CNN Center, and The World of Coca-Cola, this stylish 110-room building boasts itself as the first boutique hotel in Atlanta. Built in the 1920s, the Glenn Hotel managed to keep the nostalgic atmosphere while adding a contemporary twist. When you step in the lobby, you’re surrounded by walls of exposed brick covered with abstract works of art. The house restaurant—Glenn's Kitchen—has a menu that includes American comfort food in addition to some Southern favorites, and the SkyLouge rooftop bar has an amazing cocktail selection with an even better view.
Hotel Clermont
This modern hotel with splashes of vintage decor is one of the most distinctive lodgings in the city. Upon checking in, you’ll receive a free beer and access to the building’s rooftop, where you’re sure to meet an eclectic variety of locals and out-of-town guests. Although it’s not very far from Ponce City Market and the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, you can still get the full Atlanta experience without leaving the property. Hotel Clermont includes a lobby bar, a cafe, as well as the wildly popular Tiny Lou’s. It is also home to one of the oldest strip clubs in the city, the Clermont Lounge.
Loews Atlanta
Nestled in the heart of Midtown, Loews has definitely become one of those “all-purpose” hotels. Its location, amenities, and ambiance makes it accommodating for families, business professionals, or the traveler looking for a few days of fun. In addition to the vibrant rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, there is also a business center that’s always open, all types of items for kids, and a cocktail bar if you’re in need of a quick drink. Since it’s right by Piedmont Park, The Fox Theatre, and the High Museum of Art, you won’t have to go very far to take in some of the city’s culture.
Wylie Hotel
Opened last year as a revival to the historic 551 Ponce, the new and improved Wylie Hotel is a beautiful boutique with a classic atmosphere. In addition to its close proximity to the Georgia Aquarium, Downtown and Midtown Atlanta areas, this notable dig includes spacious, pet-friendly rooms, and also houses Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen—named after its former “tea room” that sat in this location during the ‘50s. The menu includes a large drink selection, as well as some sweet and savory Southern dishes to try if you decide to pop in on the weekend for brunch.
The Candler Hotel
Built in 1906, the Candler Building gained its notoriety by being the first skyscraper in Atlanta. Now, this hotel is known for its prime location—it’s less than a mile from sporting venues such as the State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium—and its Beaux-Arts detailed aesthetic. Upon entering the hotel, you can get a breathtaking view of the large marble staircase, and lobby where a portion of 2017’s Baby Driver was filmed. The rooms include Balmain bath amenities, sweeping floral-draped curtains, and an incredible view of the city. By George, the house restaurant named after its two architects, is one of the best spots in ATL if you’re craving some contemporary American cooking.
Stonehurst Place
Formerly known as Stonehurst, this place is truly an Atlanta landmark. Built in 1896, it retained much of the original layout, features and hardware, giving it an old town feel in a fast-paced city. The rooms maintain the atmosphere with its hardwood floors, and the two-course breakfast served each morning is a nod to the Southern charm that this lodging exudes. It’s located right around the corner from Piedmont Park, so the surrounding neighborhood is just as beautiful as this historic hotel. Having the motto “where SoHo meets Sweet Tea,” Stonehurst Place lies at the intersection of luxury and tradition.
The Bellyard
You can find this hotel in The Interlock, Atlanta’s new hotspot. In a location that features places like Puttshack, Rooftop L.O.A., and Drawbar, you’ll be engulfed in the excitement of the city from the moment you check in. But, if you’re just trying to relax, the rooms here are best known for their clean, creative aesthetic that blends modern comfort with industrial decor, and several of the furnishings are designed by locals as well. The Bellyard was built for work, play, and everything in-between, and its increasing popularity is symbolic of the Westside neighborhood that surrounds it.
The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel
This Buckhead hotel has grown to become one of the most frequented places in the city by visitors and locals alike. The hotel’s decor features a sophisticated take on 1950’s architecture and has a noticeably residential ambiance. What makes this place popular are its on-site bar and restaurants which include its old Hollywood-inspired restaurant The Betty, the bright rooftop bar St. Julep, and its open-air garden eatery, Willow Bar. Here, you get goodies such as morning coffee and tea service, an evening social hour, a private pool, and more, there’s no wonder that when people come here they never want to leave.
Epicurean Hotel
This hotel is a haven for culinary enthusiasts. It features three restaurants—Reverence, Aerial Kitchen & Bar, and Office Bar—in addition to the 70-seat theater designed for cooking classes that feature a lineup of incredible chefs, winemakers, mixologists, and artists. So, if you love food, you’ll love Epicurean. For the travelers out there, the lodging contains 178 guest rooms, including 22-spacious suites with views of the city below. Located within the vibrant arts hub that is Midtown, guests can explore the nearby landmarks such as Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Botanical Gardens.
St. Regis
What’s a list of the best hotels in Atlanta without the St. Regis? Situated right by The Shops at Buckhead this behemoth is the epitome of opulence if you’re looking for boarding in the 404. As soon as you enter its elegant lobby you’ll see hardwood floors, winding staircases, and stunning chandeliers. It contains over 51 rooms with elegant decor and beautiful marble bathrooms. Feel like getting out of the room? Cool, because the St. Regis is more than prepared for that. If you’re there during the summer months, you can check out The Pool Piazza, and for even more fun, their famed bar is open year-round. In addition to all of the top notch amenities, this hotel also provides customer service that is second to none.