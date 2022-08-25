Where to Catch Live Music in Atlanta

Atlanta has long been a hub for live music. From the legendary Louis Armstrong performances at The Top Hat Club (now known as the Royal Peacock) on Auburn Avenue in the 1930s, to Sabrina Claudio perfecting an attention-grabbing set at Tabernacle, Georgia’s capital has long been home to some of the best concerts and venues in the country. If you’re looking for a life-affirming concert to check out right, look no further than these dive bars, concert halls, and amphitheaters.

City Winery Ponce City Market

In addition to the overall coolness of PCM, it’s also home to City Winery, a place with a vast selection of wine (and a phenomenal Tasting Room), a restaurant with a dope menu, and of course—a stage where you can hear some of the best live music in the city. Along with its regular jazz concerts throughout the month, there’s also a wide range of performances from R&B and country artists as well. The ambiance inside is intimate, and the outside patio gives you an amazing view while you listen to whomever is slated to grace the main stage.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Ruby Chow’s, Minero, and 9 Mile Station.

Tabernacle Atlanta Centennial Park District

Located in Downtown’s Centennial Park District, this former church has a long history behind its doors. The building opened in 1911 as a church and became a House of Blues in anticipation of the ‘96 Olympic Games—but to little success. A year later, it transitioned into the Tabernacle we know and love today. It regularly hosts local acts as well as global superstars, which means attendance can fluctuate from a few hundred people to almost 2,500. The main floor is standing room only, while there’s reserved seating in the upper levels, so the venue can accommodate anyone’s level of fandom.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Waffle House, Ted’s Montana Grill, and Margaritaville.

The EARL East Atlanta Village

Nestled in the heart of East Atlanta Village, The EARL has long been a haven for both local and budding rock bands, as well as the more established independent artists. You can experience its vibe just by walking on Flat Shoals—many of its attendees are posted right on the sidewalk having a drink, clamoring over the evening’s more recent performance. Upon entry, you’ll pass the main room where you can sit down for a bite to eat while your favorite band rocks the house, or travel to the lower room in the back, where it's more of a concert setting. The venue has held events for a variety of genres—from the heaviest of metal to the city’s A3C hip-hop festival—so whatever you like, you can find it here.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Argosy, EAV Thai & Sushi, and Blu Cantina.

Chastain Park Amphitheatre Buckhead

Billed as the oldest outdoor music venue in Atlanta, the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre At Chastain Park provides best in rock, the hottest R&B, and hip-hop, or legendary performances from classic entertainers. With it being outside, you can bring your own everything, which adds to the overall live experience. It’s right in Buckhead, so there are plenty of sites to see outside of the place as well. It’s just crazy that acts such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Elton John, Anthony Hamilton, Alicia Keys, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra all performed here at one point or another. What makes the space really special is that you can come solo, for an intimate date night, or come for the perfect family outing with loved ones.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Hal’s, South City Kitchen Buckhead, and Goldbergs Fine Foods.

Center Stage Midtown

The infamous Center Stage is actually home to three separate spaces. First, is the flagship venue—the historic Center Stage Theater—known for its acoustics and intimate live show experience. That’s where larger acts would perform, such as Jay Z, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry. Second is the Loft, which is located on the second floor, offers full bar service, a view of the Midtown skyline, and has a capacity of about 650 people. Last (but not least) is Vinyl, the 300-capacity staple in the local music scene. At Vinyl you can check out some of the best up-and-coming talent before they hit it big.

Where to eat and drink nearby: DaVinci’s Pizza, Nan Thai, and Establishment.

The Fox Theatre Midtown

Constructed almost 100 years ago, this former Shriners headquarters has established itself as one of the premiere locations in Atlanta for live music. Its Islamic and Egyptian-inspired structure also provides an intimate setting for concerts, and it also contains a 3,622-pipe Möller organ that remains the largest of its kind in the world. The entire building exudes excellence—from the long, Hollywood premiere-like walkway to the mural of the evening sky above its stadium-style seating. The Fox is more upscale than some of the other highly regarded music venues in the city, so no matter the time of week, make sure you throw on your Sunday best.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Edgar’s Proof & Provision, Publik Draft House, and The Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen.

529 East Atlanta

In this East Atlanta spot formerly occupied by an old-school bar called the Village, you'll find 529—a small venue with an alternative vibe and a fully stocked bar. It hosts up-and-coming bands about six nights a week, so there’s always music exuding from this spot in EAV. If you’re not able to get to the stage, there's a closed-circuit TV above the bar on which you can watch the band playing. What 529 lacks in space it makes up for in aesthetic because of the live band selection, friendly staff, and easy access.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Flatiron, Octopus Bar, and The Glenwood.

Variety Playhouse Little Five Points

Located in the middle of Atlanta’s most unique neighborhoods—Little Five Points—this concert venue grew to become one of the best places in town to see the top bands in the 404. Part of the Variety’s charm is its subtle, not-too-large size. The smaller atmosphere gives for a more intimate setting for its attendees. It was constructed in the 1940s so its old-school architecture gives you a sense of nostalgia right when you walk through the door.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Corner Tavern, Hudson Grille, and The Vortex.

Aisle 5 Little Five Points

Aisle 5 is a music venue in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood that hosts concerts for local and national touring artists. Its original name was the Five Spot, but in 2014 the entire place was renovated, and it received a new stage with an updated sound system. It isn’t married to any specific genre, so you can catch performances from artists specializing in hip-hop, rock, R&B, and many more.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Crave, Euclid Avenue Yacht Bar, and Thai 5 & Sushi Bar.

Buckhead Theatre Buckhead

Built in 1930, this establishment initially ran as a second-run movie theater but after several renovations and name changes, it is now known today as the Buckhead Theatre. It’s one of the few venues in Atlanta that actually looks like a traditional theater from the outside—especially if you’re viewing it from Loudermilk Park. Although this establishment is equipped for weddings, seminars, and corporate events, it’s best for concerts and live music consumption. The state of the art sound system and theater-style seating (or standing, whichever is fine), makes for a high quality listening experience.

Where to eat and drink nearby: The Iberian Pig, Velvet Taco, and The Capital Grille.

The Masquerade Downtown

Established in 1989, and originally housed inside Dupree’s Excelsior Mill, The Masquerade moved to Kenny’s Alley in Underground Atlanta a few years ago. The venue features three music rooms: Heaven, 1,400 capacity room; Hell, which holds 550 concertgoers; and Purgatory which holds about 300 people. At the center of it all is an open-air courtyard where you’ll find music enthusiasts from all walks of life. Throughout its history this event space has presented artists from different genres, including Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails, Kendrick Lamar, and the Foo Fighters, along with several others.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Jamrock Restaurant, Taqueria on Broad, and Thrive.

Terminal West West Midtown

This former iron and steel foundry turned concert space in West Midtown regularly hosts some of the top local acts, but it also conducts shows for some big names as well. The venue holds a little over 600 people and is standing room only most of the time, so be prepared for an intimate environment filled with enthusiastic fans. One of the coolest things about Terminal West is that in addition to its modern production technology, it maintains the factory ambiance. The venue's acoustics and amazing audio system are why it remains a to-go spot for ATLiens and outsiders alike.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Ormsby’s, Barcelona Wine Bar, and Eight Sushi Lounge.

Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint Downtown

In 2011, Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint opened in the iconic 200 Peachtree building in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. Modeled after the watering holes of yesteryear, this venue has a nostalgic wall of period photos, historic artifacts, and a 18-foot mural from local artist Stacy Wood. The live music is the real draw, where attendees are able to dance to the sounds of whatever band is playing that evening. The mixture of food, fun, and live entertainment is Sweet Georgia’s claim to fame.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Gus’s, Tin Lizzy’s Cantina, and Slice.

Smith’s Olde Bar Midtown

Founded in 1994, Smith’s Olde Bar has continued to be one of Atlanta's most historic music venues. For years, this tiny Midtown bar across from Ansley Mall has hosted several local up-and-coming musicians, as well as some notable names in music such as David Bowie, Janelle Monae, Kings of Leon, John Mayer, B.o.B, Bjork, Zack Brown Band, and many more. Along with great music, SOB also provides some of the best billiards competition in the city.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Bantam + Biddy, Fat Matt’s Rib Shack, and Varuni Napoli.

Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall East Atlanta Beltline

When it comes to ambiance, this establishment really takes the cake. Located on the East Atlanta Beltline, the outside patio has the perfect view of the city’s evening skyline, and the firepits add to the intimate atmosphere. Pop up for their Grooves in the Grove, which is a weekly music series of local and national acts that bring indie, bluegrass, country and Americana-centric tunes to the Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Superica, Ticonderoga Club, and Umai Sushi & Noodles.

The Eastern Reynoldstown

Located in Reynoldstown, The Eastern is a state-of-the art live music venue located in the Atlanta Dairies complex. It opened in September of last year, but it's already gained traction as a hotspot for live events and concert goers. In its brief history, the list of performers already includes artists such as Saint JHn, Big Boi, Thundercat, and more.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Agave Restaurant, Taqueria Tsunami, and Salata.

Northside Tavern Home Park

The Northside Tavern was built in the 1940's, and ultimately established itself as one of Atlanta’s best dive bars. With live blues seven nights a week—and no cover on Monday through Thursday—it’s definitely become a favorite with music lovers.

Where to eat and drink nearby: La Fonda Latina, Six Feet Under, and The Optimist.

Star Community Bar Little Five Points

Star Community Bar is a standout venue in Little Five Points located right across the street from The Vortex. It has established itself as one of the best spots in Atlanta to check out local and rising alternative and indie-rock artists. It also has a great staff, pinball machines, a photo booth, and is home to the notorious Elvis Vault, filled with memorabilia from Elvis Presley.

Where to eat and drink nearby: Savage Pizza, Hattie B’s, and Elmyr.

