The Coolest Museums in Atlanta

Atlanta is still the undisputed entertainment capital of the South, but it’s becoming known for more than just the notable establishments and famous faces. In addition to the delicious wings and red clay, the ATL is home to some of the best museums in the entire country. You can get a nice dose of art and history from places like the High Museum of Art, and spots like the Delta Flight Museum, World of Coca-Cola, the Trap Music Museum all explore the origins of some unique artifacts that are pivotal to the story of Atlanta. So, whether you like sports, design, history, art, or whatever else you can think of, you can find anything you’re looking for without having to leave the area.

Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame Downtown

Opened 2014, this building is a haven for all things college football. Trophies, cleats, game-worn jerseys, and all those super cool, gridiron stories that will motivate you to run through a wall—even if you aren’t an athlete. The CFB Hall of Fame has three floors, five themed galleries and over 50 interactive exhibits, including a 47-yard football field and a three-story wall of over 750 college helmets, making it the perfect place for the sports fan of any age.

What to know before you go: Hours are Thursday through Monday from 10 am to 5 pm, with paid parking available throughout the area. Adult admission is $31, seniors, college students and kids aged 3 - 12 are $23; and the military gets in for free.

Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park Old Fourth Ward

For his unwavering dedication to social change, and his ultimate sacrifice, Dr. King will forever be remembered as one of the greatest men to have ever lived. Atlanta continues to uphold his legacy with the MLK National Park, which contains a visitor center, DREAM Gallery, BEHOLD Monument, and more. You can even tour the home that the martyred warrior for justice grew up in, as well as the church that he and his father preached. The eternal flame that accompanies his gravesite is a powerful symbol of the continuing effort to realize his dream of equality. If you’re in Atlanta, this is a place you must visit.

What to know before you go: The Visitor Center, Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, and Freedom Hall are open from 9 am to 5 pm daily. The Birth Home is open for ranger-led tours from 10 am to 4 pm, and Fire Station No. 6 is staffed by park volunteers and is open from 9 am to 5 pm when volunteers are available. Free entry.

SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film Midtown

Within nearly 10,000 square feet of elegant and adaptable exhibition space, SCAD FASH brings a dynamic and distinct schedule of fashion-focused exhibitions and compelling films to the heart of Atlanta. Beyond its large gallery space, it includes a fashion resource room for the presentation of techniques and materials, a state-of-the-art media lounge for educational film and digital presentations, and a collections storage. Its yearly lineup of events are both exciting and educational, so it has become a go-to spot for many of the city’s creatives.

What to know before you go: Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and noon to 5pm on Sundays, with visitor parking available on the fourth floor. Admission is $10, $8 for military, and $20 for families of three or more. College students and alumni are $5 a piece. Kids in 14, current members/students, faculty and staff all get in free.

Atlanta History Center Buckhead

This 33-acre campus features award-winning exhibitions, historic houses, and gardens, and is honestly one of the most beautiful facilities in the entire city. Here, you can explore Atlanta’s broad history through an extensive collection of materials. It also includes installations ranging from a variety of topics—sports, BIPOC, arts & culture, women’s rights, and so much more. In February, you can see a bunch of programs and author talks centered around Black History Month.

What to know before you go: The AHC is open Tuesday - Sunday from 9 am - 4 pm; historic houses open at 11am. Adults are $24, seniors and students are $20, and children ages 4 - 12 can get in for $10.

Trap Music Museum Westside

The brainchild of Clifford “T.I.” Harris is an interactive experience that uses art to showcase the rich culture of Trap Music, and all of its central figures. There are installations dedicated to people like Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, and many others, and also includes the infamous Pink Car from the 2Chainz 2017 album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. There’s also a full bar and an escape room for anyone that thinks they’re savvy enough to get out of the trap.

What to know before you go: The museum is open from Thursday - Sunday, the Escape Room is open seven days a week. Tickets are $20.

World of Coca-Cola Downtown

The Coca-Cola Company was founded over 130 years ago, here in Atlanta—so it’s only right that the city celebrates this legendary beverage. At the World of Coca-Cola, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the origin story, and history of a globally iconic brand, interact with a variety of exhibits, and sample drinks from different continents. You can also experience the bottling process, and even tap into the company’s secret formula.

What to know before you go: Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, $15 for children aged 3 - 12, and free for kids 2 and under.

Delta Flight Museum Hapeville

Atlanta has long been home to many of the world’s most accomplished brands, and it is also the site of another—Delta Airlines. In addition to the nationally famous terminal, the Southside also includes the Delta Flight Museum, which chronicles the airline's rise to prominence since its inception in 1925. The museum itself opened 70 years later, and allows visitors from around the world to explore aviation history, celebrate the story and people of Delta, and discover the future of flight.

What to know before you go: Access to the interactive exhibits, rare artifacts, and more, are all free to the public—so there’s no excuse not to go.

Fernbank Museum of Natural History Decatur

History buff? Then Fernbank is the perfect place for you. At this museum you can travel around the world and back in time as you discover dinosaurs, live animals, amazing places, ancient fossils, prehistoric cultures, and new science discoveries—all this without having to step foot outside of the building. There’s also a cool forest to explore, a large screen theater for movie viewing, and a popular event, Fernbank After Dark, for the adults. Throughout the year, new exhibits pop-up, so the experiences are never dull.

What to know before you go: $26 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $24 for kids—members can attend for free.

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights Downtown

Justice and dignity are inalienable rights that should be afforded to everyone, not just a certain few. The National Center for Civil and Human Rights was constructed in 2014 to highlight the struggle for equality around the world, and inspire people to become the change that they want to see. The Center’s iconic exhibitions feature the papers and artifacts of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.; the history of the civil rights movement in America, as well as hosting performances, book talks, lectures, and much more.

What to know before you go: Admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $16 for kids ages 7 - 12, and free for children 6 and under.

High Museum of Art Midtown

Before you step foot in the High, you can almost feel how special it is just by the unique architecture. Designed by Richard Meier and Renzo Piano, this museum and gallery features a collection of more than 18,000 works of art, and has emerged as a great hangout spot in recent years. Its High Frequency Fridays have become the thing of legend, and you can also catch live music performances from time to time as well. The combination of art and music—what more could you ask for?

What to know before you go: Open on Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am - 5 pm; 12 pm - 5 pm on Sundays. Parking is available on-site. $16.50 for general admission, and free for members and children under 6.

Museum of Design Atlanta Midtown

MODA—as it is affectionately known throughout the city—is the only museum in the Southeast dedicated exclusively to the study and celebration of all things design. Located directly across from the High and the Woodruff Arts Center, this area in the middle of Midtown’s Peachtree Street has become a go-to spot for art enthusiasts. With hip-hop turning 50 this year, this museum now has on display Close to the Edge: The Birth of Hip-Hop Architecture, which explores the work of practitioners, academics, and students at the center of the country’s most popular music genre.

What to know before you go: MODA is open to the public on Wednesday through Sunday from 12 pm - 7 pm. $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, military, and youth 12 and up. Kids 11 and under get in free.

Michael C. Carlos Museum Druid Hills

Nestled inside of Emory’s Atlanta campus, the Michael C. Carlos Museum is a hub for the study of art and culture, with collections from Africa; ancient Egypt, Nubia, and the Near East; ancient Greece and Rome; the Indigenous Americas; and South Asia; as well as American and European Works on Paper. That’s a lot right? Well, there’s more. There are also concerts, lectures, and workshops to those who find themselves truly committed.

What to know before you go: Open on Tuesday through Friday from 10 am - 4 pm, Saturdays from 10 am - 5 pm, and from noon to 5 pm on Sundays. Carlos Museum members; Emory University students, faculty, staff, and children ages 5 and under get in free, adults are $8, and senior citizens pay $6.

Hammonds House West End

Hammonds House Museum features more than 450 works dating from the mid-19th century by artists from America, Africa, and the Caribbean. What's cool about this spot is that it’s an actual house, giving visitors that comfortable feeling of a close family member’s home. Have you ever heard of Romare Bearden or Jacob Lawrence? Well, their works can be seen here. For all things diaspora, this is the place for you.

What to know before you go: Only open on Thursday and Sunday from 12 pm - 5 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 11 am - 5 pm, parking here is a breeze. Admission is free for members, $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for anyone aged 12 and under.

Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia Buckhead

Founded in 2000, the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia has grown from 250 works by 110 state artists to more than 1,300 works of art. In addition to its many exhibitions, MOCA GA also doubles as an event space, and holds art auctions as well. Overall, it’s a fun place to be, and the beautiful aesthetic of the art only adds to the experience.

What to know before you go: MOCA GA is open from 12 pm - 5 pm on Tuesday through Saturday, and admission is $5.

