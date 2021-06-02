Atlanta 7 Pools You’re Probably Missing Out on in Atlanta Some are even free.

Thanks to the pandemic, this summer will once again be unlike any other that we’ve previously experienced. Many businesses, restaurants, and attractions have finally reopened their doors, but before we can truly return back to “normal,” we’ll have to endure another summer with some lingering COVID-19 health and safety precautions. With that said, one thing is destined to stay the same this year—it’s going to get hot as hell in Atlanta over the next several months. While you should definitely go outside and appreciate the city’s summertime beauty, there are bound to be several days where the heat is just too much to bear. Whenever that happens, the best way to cool off is to hop in the nearest swimming pool. Since we all don’t have a glistening private pool at our disposal, we’ve done you the favor of compiling a list of Atlanta’s best pools that are accessible to the public. From City of Atlanta-run recreational spots to dazzling hotel pools, there are plenty of aquatic getaways for you to hit up this summer. Throw on that new swimsuit that you’ve been waiting to show off and pack all your pool-side essentials—let’s go swimming.

Piedmont Park Pool Midtown

Having reopened at reduced capacity, the Piedmont Park Pool officially opened back up during Memorial Day Weekend. As the name suggests, it’s located right at Piedmont Park, making for an easily accessible outdoor pool. The pristine aquatic center features four lap lanes, a little lazy river-style current channel, and a large beach entry. And for all the deal hunters out there, free swim takes place weekdays from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cost: $5/day pass

Atlanta Ocean Wave Pool Marietta

Sure, Six Flags White Water isn’t a pool tucked away in a local neighborhood park, but it does boast one of the coolest pools in the city. In addition to several water-based attractions, the amusement park houses the Atlanta Ocean Wave Pool, a 700,000-gallon that will cool you off while hitting you with ocean-size waves.

Cost: $29.99

Candler Park Public Pool Candler Park

You can’t beat a free trip to the pool, and that’s exactly what the Candler Park Pool—as well as all of the City of Atlanta pool locations—is offering this summer. The recently reopened pool will be operating at limited capacity this summer from 12:30 pm to 8 pm everyday, so if you’re looking for a pocket-friendly pool to frequent over the next few months, the Candler Park Pool is the one for you.

Cost: Free

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta’s Indoor Pool Buckhead

Even though outdoor pools get the love during the summer, indoor pools offer even more shelter from Atlanta’s sweltering heat. The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta (formerly known as the Mandarin Oriental Hotel) is offering its luxurious indoor pool to both its guests and pool-deprived locals. If you fall into the latter category, you just need to purchase a day pass from the hotel and reserve a time to go enjoy a refreshing indoor swim.

Cost: $75/day pass

Garden Hills Pool Peachtree Heights

Even before COVID, Atlanta’s pools were regularly turning away people due to consistently reaching capacity, so with many of them operating at reduced capacity this summer, it’s likely going to be even more difficult to successfully go for a dip around the city. If that sounds far too stressful for you, go ahead and reserve a time slot at the Garden Hills Pool. This gorgeous pool is strictly adhering to a reservation system this summer, so you can take the chance out of your next trek to the pool by securing a two-hour swim session.

Cost: $5/pass

The Wet Deck at The W Atlanta Downtown Buckhead

The fact that The W Atlanta Downtown’s pool is called the “Wet Deck” should already let you know that you’re in for something special. Offering unparalleled views of Downtown’s skyline, The W’s rooftop pool is a sight to behold. In contrast to other rooftop pools, the Wet Deck is still covered to protect you from the sun, and there is plenty of lavishly designed poolside furniture. Plus, it’s one of the few local hotels that is still welcoming guests to enjoy its amenities without commiting to a full stay.

Cost: $25-45/day pass via ResortPass

Someone’s backyard Locations vary

While looking at any of these amazing pools, you likely at one point or another thought to yourself, “Those pools are going to be packed all summer-long.” And if you did, you’d probably be right. Some people may be cool with it, but if you’re still being extremely careful considering the ongoing pandemic, you can also rent a private nearby pool using Swimply. Yes, one of your fellow Atlantans has a dazzling pool in their backyard that they’re willing to let you use, and thanks to Swimply, you can pay a little bit more to have it all to yourself for an hour or two.

Cost: Prices vary

Joshua Robinson is an Atlanta-based contributor for Thrillist.