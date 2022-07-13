The Coolest Boutique Hotels to Experience in Atlanta

While some of us may have a favorite hotel brand that we’ll stay loyal to (and there’s certainly nothing wrong with doing that), we all deserve to experience something different every once in a while. Aren’t you tired of staying in crowded hotels that all look the same? If you are, then you need to introduce yourself to the world of boutique hotels—a.k.a. the visually stunning getaways that you typically only see on TV and social media.

Fortunately, Atlanta has an exceptional selection of small, unique, and guest-centric lodging options; from elevated industrial properties on the Westside to vibrant and culturally in-tune hotels in the heart of the city. Whether you’re an out-of-towner who’s looking to visit the city or a local who’s just in desperate need of a relaxing staycation, here are eight boutique hotels in Atlanta that you seriously need to book a stay at soon.