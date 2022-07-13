The Coolest Boutique Hotels to Experience in Atlanta
Book an unforgettable stay at one of the city’s best boutique lodgings.
While some of us may have a favorite hotel brand that we’ll stay loyal to (and there’s certainly nothing wrong with doing that), we all deserve to experience something different every once in a while. Aren’t you tired of staying in crowded hotels that all look the same? If you are, then you need to introduce yourself to the world of boutique hotels—a.k.a. the visually stunning getaways that you typically only see on TV and social media.
Fortunately, Atlanta has an exceptional selection of small, unique, and guest-centric lodging options; from elevated industrial properties on the Westside to vibrant and culturally in-tune hotels in the heart of the city. Whether you’re an out-of-towner who’s looking to visit the city or a local who’s just in desperate need of a relaxing staycation, here are eight boutique hotels in Atlanta that you seriously need to book a stay at soon.
Buckhead
Hotel Colee may occupy the former W Buckhead Hotel, but think of it as a snazzier and more approachable descendant of its popular five-star predecessor. Upon entry into Hotel Colee, you’ll be welcomed into a chic, retro-style lobby with vintage decor and colorful ambient lighting, and you’ll find a similarly classic aesthetic in the rooms as well. The fresh, eclectic look—which was expertly designed by Andrew Alford—makes staying at Hotel Colee feel like you’re in a movie. Whether you’re sunbathing right beside the rooftop infinity pool, hanging out in the barber shop-inspired parlor area, or sipping on a craft cocktail while overlooking the city at Whiskey Blue, you’ll quickly find that the place simply doesn’t have any bad angles, so be sure to get some good flicks in during your stay.
Downtown
The Candler Hotel couldn’t be situated more perfectly as it’s smack dab in the middle of Downtown. That means it's walking distance from the lively Peachtree Street strip, featuring popular local attractions like the Coca-Cola museum, Georgia Aquarium, and the biggest concerts and sporting events that State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium have to offer. However, its incredible location is just one reason why the Candler Hotel is so great. It's easily one of the grandest and most visually stunning boutique hotels in the area, as evidenced by the epic marble staircase across from the elevators near the hotel entrance. The rooms are just as luxurious, with sleek, dark decor, Balmain bathroom amenities, and incredible views of the city. If you don't feel like leaving your in-town respite, you don't have to. By George, the Candler Hotel's resident restaurant, offers an elevated seasonal menu that's worth every penny.
Old Fourth Ward
Although it just opened in 2021, old Atlantans will undoubtedly recognize the history of the Wylie Hotel. Its previous life saw it serve as student housing, but before that, 551 Ponce De Leon was most well known for being one of the city’s most notable hotels. Now, the property has come full circle and returned to its roots as a boutique hotel, and the elegant 111-room establishment is the perfect place to stay if you’re interested in exploring Old Fourth Ward. The timeless decor gives the entire place a classic yet refined feel, and when you’re not relishing in the elevated comfort of your room, you can also enjoy a meal at Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen—named after the building basement’s original and LGBTQ-friendly occupant in the 1950s—or a fun trip to Ponce City Market.
Alpharetta
Less than a mile separates The Hamilton from the perimeter, so slow your roll before you try to bash Alpharetta’s first-ever boutique hotel for being OTP, or outside the perimeter. The Hamilton—which is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton—first opened in the summer of 2021, and it boasts a stunning mix of classic architecture, industrial fixtures, and vintage furniture. In addition to having all of the contemporary amenities that you’d expect from a luxury hotel chain (i.e. a 50-inch Samsung HDTV, complimentary Frette robes and slippers, etc.), The Hamilton has two fantastic eateries—the locally sourced Fulton's Public House and the Parisian-inspired Carrie's Conservatory—as well as one of the swankiest after-dark spots, Roaring Social, a 1920s-inspired speakeasy hidden behind the storefront of RoSo Clothiers.
Poncey-Highland
Hotel Clermont is easily one of the most unique hotels that you’ll ever come across, and that’s because the charming, historic property has far more to offer than just picturesque rooms. Booking directly with the hotel will guarantee you a complimentary beverage at check in, complimentary in-room coffee, and priority access to its epic rooftop bar. The modern decor is both elegant and cozy, and you’ll be able to satisfy all of your food and drink needs without leaving the property, thanks to on-site spots like Tiny Lou’s, the Lobby Bar, and Cafe Clermont. And in peak Atlanta fashion, the Clermont Lounge—one of the city’s oldest strip clubs—is accessible from the hotel’s basement.
The Interlock
Good for far more than your routine boozy evening outing at Puttshack or Rooftop L.O.A., The Interlock may be the staycation destination that you’ve been dreaming of, thanks to the Bellyard. The Bellyard is a part of Marriot’s Tribute Portfolio collection, but the vibrant boutique hotel is deeply rooted in the spirit of Atlanta’s Westside. Its rooms are best known for their clean, creative aesthetic that blends modern comfort with industrial decor, paying homage to West Midtown’s historic railroads and stockyards. Bellyard’s infatuation with Atlanta is also present at Drawbar—its acclaimed on-site restaurant, bar, and lounge—and if you have a sweet tooth, treat yourself to authentic French pastries, macarons, chocolates, and more from Atlanta’s own Saint Germain French Bakery.
Midtown
Moxy Atlanta is Midtown’s newest boutique hotel, and while it’s technically a Marriot property, it takes its designation as a boutique hotel seriously. You won’t walk into many hotel lobbies in Atlanta that proudly display album covers from local hometown rappers, like T.I., Migos, and OutKast, and you definitely won’t be able to check in to your room at the bar. But it’s a reality at Moxy Atlanta, where your room key is handed to you alongside a complimentary cocktail. The funky decor of the common areas makes the hotel feel all the more inviting, and while guest rooms trade in kitschiness for a more refined and elevated aesthetic, they still feel just as cozy. If you’re looking for an unpretentious boutique hotel where fun and great drinks are both guaranteed, Moxy Atlanta is the spot for you.
Buckhead
Buckhead is one of the most lavish and luxurious neighborhoods in Atlanta, and The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel definitely channeled that energy when it first opened in 2021. The hotel’s decor features a sophisticated take on mid-century design and has a noticeably residential feel, thanks to all of the greenery around the property. A vibrant living room lobby, morning coffee and tea service, an evening social hour, a glistening private pool, in-room yoga mats, and more await guests, and where many boutique hotels may only have one bar or restaurant on-site, the Kimpton Sylvan has multiple eateries and watering holes—its old Hollywood-inspired restaurant The Betty, the bright rooftop bar St. Julep, and its (temporarily closed) open-air garden eatery, Willow Bar.