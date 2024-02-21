Visit the Georgia Town That Throws ‘The Pinkest Party on Earth’
Make the drive to Macon, Georgia for an epic celebration of cherry blossoms.
Cities like DC and New York may be better known for bright pink blooms that draws thousands of visitors each spring, but there’s a cherry blossom destination tucked away in rural Georgia as well.
Located in the central part of the Peach State, the small city of Macon transforms into a pink-hued oasis each spring, with more than 350,000 Yoshino cherry blossom trees in full bloom. To celebrate, the city goes all out by throwing what they describe as “The Pinkest Party on Earth.” Now entering its 42nd year, The International Cherry Blossom Festival of Macon is slated to take place from March 15–24, featuring a slew of special events, themed food and drink offerings, musical performances, and so much more.
New this year is a pink-hued food festival called Pink Provisions Party on Popular, where attendees can try an array of bites and beverages from local restaurants inspired by cherry blossoms. If you can’t make it to the March 15 event, The Pink Provisions Trail lasts for the full ten-day festival, so you can pop by each of the participating bars and restaurants to partake in the fun.
New this year is a pink-hued food festival called Pink Provisions Party on Popular, where attendees can try an array of bites and beverages from local restaurants inspired by cherry blossoms. If you can't make it to the March 15 event, The Pink Provisions Trail lasts for the full ten-day festival, so you can pop by each of the participating bars and restaurants to partake in the fun.
Throughout the festival, visitors can also embark on hot air balloon rides at Carolyn Crayton Park, check out an adorable Weiner Dog Race, see a parade, participate in a pink poodle scavenger hunt downtown, and attend the glamorous Cherry Blossom Ball. Music lovers are also in luck: This year, the festival is pulling out all the stops with performances by country music band Parmalee (Saturday, March 16), rapper Lupe Fiasco (Friday, March 22), Bryce Leatherwood, winner of The Voice season 22 (Saturday, March 23), acclaimed country singer-songwriter Ernest (Sunday, March 24), and more.
Drive time:
1 hour, 20 minutes from Atlanta, Georgia
More things to do in Macon, Georgia:
Despite its small size, Macon is also a surprising hub for music tourism. Visitors can tour the childhood home of rock ‘n’ roll icon Little Richard, who was born here in 1932. From there, continue onto Capricorn Records, where artists like The Allman Brothers Band, Marshall Tucker Band, and Lynyrd Skynyrd all recorded top hits, which now offers a selection of photos, artifacts, and interactive listening stations. Fans of the Allman Brothers need not miss a visit to The Big House Museum, where members of the band—along with their friends, families, and roadies—lived for several years in the early ’70s. The Otis Redding Museum features a collection of original lyrics, phone messages, photographs, and more from the singer-songwriter’s family’s personal collection. For more music-themed fun, head to Fresh Produce Records to snag some vintage vinyl or catch some live music and entertainment offerings at local spots like the Hummingbird Stage & Taproom, Grant’s Lounge, or the nearly 100-year-old Macon City Auditorium.
Best restaurants and bars in Macon, Georgia:
Macon boasts a burgeoning food and drink scene to suit just about everyone. For superb soul food, look no further than H&H, which offers favorites like chicken and waffles and all sorts of biscuit concoctions. Nu-Way Weiners has been serving ‘dogs since 1916, while Dovetail offers creative southern cuisine like smoked pork belly bites with cherry coke BBQ sauce. Downtown Grill, formerly known as Le Bistro, is a celeb-loved steak and seafood haunt—and, fun fact, it’s actually where Gregg Allman proposed to Cher. It also serves as the gateway to a new rum speakeasy, The Monkey’s Tiki Paw.
Where to stay in Macon, Georgia:
For a boutique hotel experience, consider The Woodward, which has just nine rooms and suites. It’s conveniently attached to the Capitol Theatre and features an on-site speakeasy-style cocktail lounge, Quill, along with a breezy rooftop patio for al fresco sipping.
Step back in time with a stay at the 1842 Inn, where the elegant rooms and common spaces—including four parlors and a library—are housed in two centuries-old homes. Expect elaborate draperies, English antiques and paintings, tapestries, and more. Sip Mint Juleps out by the courtyard, munch on fresh-baked cookies, or snag a seat on one of the 17 wrap-around verandas or expansive porches.
Famous for its Queen Anne Victorian architecture, Burke Mansion offers an equally lavish experience. The historic property features just four rooms and suites, plus a private guest cottage available for rent.