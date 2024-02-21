Visit the Georgia Town That Throws ‘The Pinkest Party on Earth’

New this year is a pink-hued food festival called Pink Provisions Party on Popular, where attendees can try an array of bites and beverages from local restaurants inspired by cherry blossoms. If you can’t make it to the March 15 event, The Pink Provisions Trail lasts for the full ten-day festival, so you can pop by each of the participating bars and restaurants to partake in the fun.

Throughout the festival, visitors can also embark on hot air balloon rides at Carolyn Crayton Park, check out an adorable Weiner Dog Race, see a parade, participate in a pink poodle scavenger hunt downtown, and attend the glamorous Cherry Blossom Ball. Music lovers are also in luck: This year, the festival is pulling out all the stops with performances by country music band Parmalee (Saturday, March 16), rapper Lupe Fiasco (Friday, March 22), Bryce Leatherwood, winner of The Voice season 22 (Saturday, March 23), acclaimed country singer-songwriter Ernest (Sunday, March 24), and more.