If Country Clubs Were Cool, They’d Look More Like Hotel Bardo

Country clubs follow a familiar formula. Bring rich people in all-white resort wear to luxurious pools and lounge areas where they’ll drink mediocre cocktails and try to one-up each other all night long, and voila, you’ve got your average suburban country club of yesteryear.

But what if country clubs were designed with young, progressive, artsy people in mind? And what if they were set in urban areas where people actually need an extra space to mix and mingle? Those are exactly the questions Jon Kully, the managing partner of LEFT LANE Hospitality, and his team are hoping to answer with the brand new Hotel Bardo in Savannah, Georgia.

Hotel Bardo is set in a historic red-brick mansion that sits on the city’s famed Forsyth Park and does look a lot like a new-age country club. There’s a pool with chic seating options, a top-of-the-line fitness center with Peloton bikes and classes, a holistic spa that leans into charkas and wellness trends, and other programming like fitness and cooking classes—and locals can also get in on all those amenities thanks to the property’s exclusive private membership club.

“[We want to] throw the old model of stuffiness and gray hair out the window and reinterpret it with the same set of amenities," Kully says.