Support These Indie Bookstores in Atlanta
Whether it’s fiction, non-fiction, self-help, or otherwise these local establishments have got you covered, literally.
Yes, you can easily find a Barnes & Noble in the 404, but making the extra effort to patronize an independent bookstore will give you both the pleasure of knowing you’re supporting a local business and the pleasure of a quaint atmosphere with a personalized experience. So, if you’re grabbing a book to go, or if you’d rather grab a cup of coffee and read a while, these local shops have whatever you need.
Read Shop by The Merchant
Known for its amazing service and reasonable prices, Read Shop has NYTimes bestsellers, as well as fiction, non-fiction, children’s literature, art books, and magazines. There’s also some delicious wine and bitters, great lattes, teas and espressos that pair well with the baked croissants or the other pastries they have available. The peaceful aesthetic of the store makes it easy to spend hours here getting lost in its exemplary reading list. Read Shop is perfect if you’re a lover of books, coffee, or both.
Lucian Books & Wine
After visiting a London bookshop in 2018, Katie Barringer and Jordan Smelt decided to merge their two passions to create Lucian Books & Wine. Located in Buckhead, this stylish establishment caters to a variety of different clientele. Although it’s not in the name, the food here is amazing. With a selection of oysters, steak, chicken, and more, you can sit with a great book while you enjoy a meal from one of the best menu lists in the city. There’s a wide range of wine to choose from, and the design of its back bar is as beautiful as Lucian’s intricate bookshelves.
A Cappella Books
This bookstore’s first location opened in Little Five Points in 1989 but has since moved to Inman Park. A Cappella regularly hosts author book signings, recreational events, as well as book clubs. It also gives customers the option to buy, sell, or trade used books, making it a favorite among locals in the surrounding area. From signed, first editions of the newest titles to used or rare copies of modern classics, this spot on Haralson Avenue has a great read for all ages.
Little Shop of Stories
The award-winning Little Shop of Stories is an indie shop stocked with children’s books, but it also has adult and young adult literature. It hosts year-round events, and has welcomed local and national authors such as Neil Gaiman, Julie Andrews, Norton Juster, and more. Billed as “the book shop for kids and the adults they become,” this store has held monumental release parties, has a popular book club for young and adult readers, and a summer camp with several fun-filled themes.
Charis Books & More
Take a trip to Charis Books & More if you want to check out the oldest feminist bookstore in the South. Opened in 1974 in Little 5 Points before moving to Decatur in 2018, this space has been a home for feminist and cultural studies books, plus LGBTQ fiction and nonfiction. In addition to hosting authors and activists, it also holds open-mic nights and readings featurings members of marginalized communities. Their nonprofit Charis Circle also offers support for Atlanta's activist groups and organizes volunteer initiatives around the city.
Atlanta Vintage Books
Here, you can find rare, collectible, and vintage editions of nearly any book in publication. Opened in 2007, Atlanta Vintage Books contains over 80,000 readable items, including historic novels, along with vintage newspapers and magazines. This establishment is uniquely special if you’re a lover of cats because the owners of AVB have made it feline-friendly.
Eagle Eye Book Shop
This Decatur store is one of the best in the city for new and used books. Eagle Eyes hosts various author events throughout the year, and it’s a great place to find gift options for that friend, family or loved one that may be an avid reader. The shop’s owners have also adapted to the digital age, because they collaborate with My Must Read to offer a range of eBooks and audiobooks available for purchase online.
Medu Bookstore
Standing as one of the largest Black-owned businesses in Atlanta, Medu has a vast amount of culturally significant and often hard to find books written, published, and distributed for and by people of color, along with bestsellers and books on an array of different topics. Located in Greenbriar Mall, in its over 30 years of existence, this establishment has become a great resource for readers of all ages, genders, or walks of life.
Virginia Highland Books
Located on the corner of Virginia and N. Highland Avenues, this charming bookstore features exposed brick and old hardwoods, and a large space to house its varied and ample collection of. Virginia Highland Books’ cozy reading area has come to be admired by its frequent customers, and events such as storytime and book signings add to the store’s increasing popularity.
Tall Tales Books
Tall Tales offers a wide range of new and indie books that’ll interest anyone and everyone. The shop is also animal-friendly, as you will see a pet or two whenever you walk into this store. Can’t find what you need? Don’t fret—they offer book ordering and have discounts on bulk items for larger events. In addition to the book of the month subscription club, Tall Tales does author events monthly, so make sure you come through whenever you can.