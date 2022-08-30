Support These Indie Bookstores in Atlanta

After visiting a London bookshop in 2018, Katie Barringer and Jordan Smelt decided to merge their two passions to create Lucian Books & Wine. Located in Buckhead, this stylish establishment caters to a variety of different clientele. Although it’s not in the name, the food here is amazing. With a selection of oysters, steak, chicken, and more, you can sit with a great book while you enjoy a meal from one of the best menu lists in the city. There’s a wide range of wine to choose from, and the design of its back bar is as beautiful as Lucian’s intricate bookshelves.