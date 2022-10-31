Travel Back to the ‘80s at Atlanta’s New ‘Stranger Things’ Experience

Photo courtesy of Netflix

For all you Stranger Things fans out there, the Upside Down has found its way to Atlanta. Netflix and event discovery platform Fever have teamed up to deliver a new immersive experience to Pullman Yards. Stranger Things: The Experience launched on October 22, and transported the mysterious town of Hawkins, Indiana—circa 1986—right into the backyard of Georgia's capital city. At this highly-anticipated affair, attendees will be able to explore the darker side of Hawkins, including the infamous Hawkins Lab and the Upside Down. This brand new storyline developed exclusively with Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers, propels guests into a parallel dimension where they must run the gauntlet of terrors lurking in plain sight and unlock their secret powers to help save the people around them.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

The journey begins outside of the infamous lab where you’ll be divided into color coded groups as the company’s creepy staff members evaluate you in what they deem a “sleep study.” You, along with the rest of your team, will have to complete several tasks while burdened with back-breaking pressure from the villainous Dr. Martin Brenner and a wild pack of hungry Demodogs searching for new victims. Teamwork is of the utmost importance, because you’ll have to collaborate in order to help the heroes of Stranger Things and defeat the notorious Vecna.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

“We know our Stranger Things fans will embrace the chance to be the heroes of the story, working alongside Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang to fight the evil threatening to consume Hawkins,” says Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix. “Fans love losing themselves in the world when they watch the show. Now, for the first time, they will literally be able to live an episode from the series.”

Photo courtesy of Netflix

If you and your comrades are fortunate enough to escape the Upside Down and Vecna’s curse, fans will be free to explore Mix-Tape, where they can meet real-life characters from the Stranger Things universe. Inspired by Hawkins’ Starcourt Mall, here, you can enjoy ice cream at Scoops Ahoy (after grabbing a huge slice of pizza), play games at the Palace Arcade, snatch up exclusive merchandise, and get lost in this beautifully constructed, ‘80s-inspired world of science fiction. While this experience is built for people of all ages, the adults can also have a great time at cool bar called The Upside, which has a wide selection of unique cocktails—the perfect way to take your mind off of the terror that you just witnessed inside the country’s most perplexing laboratory.

Stranger Things: The Experience will be in Atlanta from October 22 to December 18. Tickets start at about $49 for General Admission, and go to $119 for the VIPs out there. Opening times are Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 4 pm - 9 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am - 9 pm with slots available every half hour. You can buy your passes to the event at its website. For any additional info, be sure to follow @strangerthings.experience.

