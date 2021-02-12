All the Ways To Soak up Some Sunshine in Panama City Beach

After spending so much time cooped up, some extra vitamin D is 100% necessary. Luckily, there’s always Panama City Beach with its 27 miles of beach along the Gulf of Mexico, plus state parks, dog parks, and water parks, where there are plenty of places to soak up the sunshine. Whether you’re more into working up a sweat out on a kayak or just kicking back with a tiki drink, it’s all possible here. So grab the sunscreen, fold up those beach chairs, and take a trip down to PCB to hit these spots.