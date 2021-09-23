Everything You Need to Know About The Hamilton, Alpharetta's First Boutique Hotel

Courtesy of The Hamilton Alpharetta

A good hotel is great for a much-needed staycation, a brief respite from our daily worries, or an easy solution for last-minute shelter when going out of town. A great hotel, however, can be so much more than that. A truly great hotel leaves a mark on its guests and clientele, and since its opening last month, The Hamilton—Alpharetta’s first boutique hotel—has been hard at work to prove that it deserves recognition as one of Atlanta’s best OTP hotels.

“After almost four years to the day, we couldn’t be more honored and proud to open this landmark boutique hotel in downtown Alpharetta,” said Jason Joseph, Managing Director and Partner, Mayfair Street Partners, in celebration of The Hamilton’s opening in August. “I’m confident we have accomplished what we originally set out to do in adding not just a hotel, but a center point and destination for the City of Alpharetta—and a critical part of the City’s master plan.”

Courtesy of The Hamilton Alpharetta

Part of Curio Collection by Hilton, The Hamilton is owned and developed by Mayfair Street Partners and managed by Hotel Equities, and the striking new hotel in downtown Alpharetta boasts incredibly designed rooms, a fitness area, multiple dining options, unique on-site entertainment, and gorgeous open spaces for everything from inspiring business meetings and chic ballroom events to gorgeous weddings and receptions.

"The Hamilton is a cornerstone in the city of Alpharetta, a destination our community can be proud of for generations to come," said Brad Rahinsky, President and CEO, Hotel Equities. Here is everything that you need to know about downtown Alpharetta’s new vintage, yet modern hotel that has had everyone talking.

Courtesy of The Hamilton Alpharetta

The design The Hamilton Hotel’s flair can best be described as “classic architecture, mixed with industrial elements and contemporary trends.” Inspired by the Western & Atlantic Railway, the lobby offers a vibrant contrast of vintage furniture and industrial fixtures with rich hues of blues and greys. And throughout the entire hotel, modern-day designs are still tastefully infused in order to ensure guests the best experience possible, with top-of-the-line furnishings and technology in the lobby as well as in the rooms and other spaces.

Courtesy of The Hamilton Alpharetta

Room types This downtown Alpharetta hotel has three main layouts. The King room comes with one king bed and ranges in size from 290 to 350 square feet, while the Queen room comes with two queen beds and measures out at 300 square feet. Both come with Waldorf Astoria beds, blackout curtains, complimentary Wi-Fi, a 50-inch Samsung HDTV, premium cable, a work desk, a mini-fridge, frette robes and slippers, a hair dryer, and an iron. The 1 King and 2 Queen rooms also each have an equally luxurious, mobility and hearing accessible counterpart, and they come with lowered light switches, an emergency ball button on the room phone, a roll-in shower, braille room numbers, and a lowered peephole in addition to all of the standard room features. In addition to the standard room accomodations, there’s the King, Deluxe Room, which improves on the 1 King room features with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a great overview of downtown Alpharetta, a pull-out sofa bed, and a more spacious bathroom with premium bath products.

Courtesy of The Hamilton Alpharetta

The food There are two distinct dining options at The Hamilton that offer a unique take on southern French cuisine. The hotel’s all-day restaurant, Carrie's Conservatory, is open for breakfast from 7 am to 10:30 am, lunch from 11 am to 3 pm, and dinner from 3 pm to 11 pm, and in addition to a wide array of menu options, CC’s offers indoor and outdoor seating. Fulton's Public House is the second dining option at The Hamilton Hotel, and it is only open for dinner from 5 pm to 11:30 pm. The more intimate setting at Fulton’s Public House is complemented by simple, yet inspired favorites that are prepared with farm-fresh ingredients from local markets and specialty butcher cuts. Both Carrie’s Conservatory and Fulton’s Public House present guests with a full bar experience and curated wine program

Roaring Social, The Hamilton’s own speakeasy The Hamilton Hotel takes on-site entertainment to a new level with its decked-out venue, Roaring Social. Located on the Speakeasy Level, Roaring Social takes design cues from the Roaring '20s, and the prohibition-inspired entertainment venue is even hidden behind the storefront of RoSo Clothiers. After finding the secret password, guests will then be able to experience everything that Roaring Social has to offer—from signature craft cocktails and shareable bar bites to live music events and boutique bowling. With Roaring Social, The Hamilton Hotel guarantees that guests will be entertained during their stay, without having to even leave the premises.

Things to do in the area From live music to shopping centers, everything that you would need or want during your trip to The Hamilton Hotel can be found in a 10-minute radius. First off, there’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, a 12,000-seat, outdoor music venue that regularly welcomes some of the biggest names in the music industry. In the coming weeks, artists like Chief Keef, Brooks & Dunn, Slipknot, Pitbull, and more are set to hit the stage, so while you’re enjoying your stay at The Hamilton, you may be minutes away from an exciting live concert. Even though there is an on-site fitness area at the hotel, you can also opt for some open-air recreation at places like Wills Park or the Big Creek Greenway. The former features a 60-acre equestrian facility, baseball fields, a newly renovated swimming pool, plenty of playgrounds, tennis courts, and an 18-hole golf course. The latter is actually a trail, so for those who like to run, walk, bike, or skate, the Big Creek Greenway is a great scenic option for some outdoor exercise.

Lastly, if you’ve got a bit of a shopping habit, then you’re in the right place because Avalon is just two miles away. With well over 60 retail shops and over 25 delicious food options, you could spend all day at that mall alone. Still even with such great nearby attractions and activities, don’t forget to enjoy your stay at The Hamilton Hotel in Alpharetta.

