7 Reasons to Drive to Ellijay, Georgia This Fall

One hour and 30 minutes—that’s all the time you need to hop in your car and drive from Atlanta to Ellijay, Georgia. The mountain town is the historic county seat of Gilmore County, which prides itself in being the “Apple Capital of Georgia.” There’s far more to Ellijay than apples, however. A wealth of wineries and vineyards, gorgeous open-air areas, and unforgettable attractions all combine to make Ellijay more than worthy of a scenic road trip. Whether you are looking for a relaxing alternative to Atlanta’s almost weekly large-scale events or hoping to get one last weekend of peace before the holiday season picks up in the coming months, the North Georgia city is the perfect in-state travel destination for you, and just in case you need more convincing, here are seven reasons why you should make that drive to Ellijay, Georgia, this fall.

Fun fall activities await you at local orchards As previously mentioned, Ellijay is at the epicenter of Gilmore County (aka The “Apple Capital of Georgia”), and as a result, there are plenty of apple orchards for you to pull up to while visiting Ellijay, from R & A Orchards to B.J. Reece Orchards. At most of the orchards, you can take tours and pick your own apples to take back home to the city with you. Some, like Red Apple Barn, have taken things even further with fall-themed activities, such as tractor rides and U-Pick pumpkin and flower patches. Hillcrest Orchards also brings some flair to Ellijay’s apple scene with its annual Apple Pickin' Jubilee—a Saturday and Sunday-only event that gives attendees the opportunity to milk a cow, watch swimming pig races, check out live entertainment, and, most importantly, pick their own apples.

Ellijay’s parks, trails, and nature areas are perfect for outdoor recreation If a trip isn’t complete for you until you’ve gone on a hike or marveled at the area’s natural beauty, then you’ll have a bunch of fun in Ellijay. There are state wildlife reserves like Rich Mountain Wildlife Management Area, which are great for animal watching, biking, river fishing, hiking, and several other outdoor activities. Carter’s Lake also offers a natural, 62-mile shoreline, and the gorgeous nature area is bound to yield a fun time, whether you decide to go fishing for Largemouth Bass and Spotted Bass or walking and exploring the Tumbling Waters Nature Trail. And for those who like golfing, you can head over to Whitepath Golf Club, which boasts a challenging 18-hole course inspired by Ellijay historical figure Chief Whitepath.

You can dive into Bigfoot lore and other cultural attractions Each city or town has its fair share of cultural attractions, and it’s definitely safe to say that Ellijay takes its museums to a completely different level. In addition to traditional arts and historical highlights like Gilmer Arts and Tabor House & Civil War Museum, one of the most popular attractions in the area is Expedition:BIGFOOT!, a real-life sasquatch museum. If you’ve always been interested in the lore surrounding the mysterious woodland creature, Expedition’s life-size interactive exhibits, massive footprint casts, and Sasquatch theater will make for a truly entertaining and left-field experience. Plus, if you’re fortunate (or unfortunate, depending on how you see it) to have a Bigfoot encounter while visiting Ellijay, you can report it directly to the museum’s research and reporting center.

You’ll have the perfect opportunity to take a nostalgic trip through North Georgia What’s really cool about visiting Ellijay is that you’ll be in the northern, mountain region of Georgia, so while you’re there, you might as well take a tour of the area. One of the best ways to do just that is by taking a ride on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway—a four-hour, 26-mile roundtrip through the North Georgia countryside that includes a two-hour layover in Georgia-Tennessee border towns McCaysville and Copperhill. The train ride departs from the historic depot in downtown Blue Ridge, which is only a 20 minute (or so) drive from Ellijay. The nostalgic side excursion is sure to be an unforgettable experience for you and your family, so do yourself a favor by driving to the North Georgia mountain town this fall. You’ll be able to enjoy great food, beautiful outdoor areas, a multitude of vineyards, and Instagram-worthy attractions in nearby towns.

