7 Reasons to Drive to Helen, Georgia This Summer

This deep into the summer, you’re undoubtedly eyeing your next escape from Atlanta. Considering that you have probably tried to fight the heat this summer by visiting Savannah and/or one of the many great beach cities in the Southeast, it’s time for a drastically different change in scenery. Luckily for us Atlantans, there are countless travel destinations around Georgia, and most—if not all—are accessible by car. One of those must-visit destinations is Helen, a mountain town in northeast Georgia that attracts families, beer enthusiasts, and lovebirds all-year round. From it basically being a mini-Germany hiding at the top of Georgia to its plethora of fun water attractions, this unique, Bavarian-style town definitely proves that you don’t have to vacay at the beach in order to have a good time during the summer. Yet, if you still need a little bit more convincing, we understand. Here are over 50 compelling reasons you should make that drive to Helen, Georgia.

Get some fresh air while visiting nature sites and historical landmarks In addition to the great food options in Helen, the area is riddled with gorgeous nature trails and historical landmarks for you to explore during your visit. The one-mile trail Helen to Hardman Heritage Trail is an ADA accessible scenic route that connects the Hardman Farm State Historic Site to Alpine Helen, and Smithgall Woods State Park and Raven Cliffs Trailhead are two other peaceful hiking locations that are close to Helen. History buffs can enjoy quick trips to both the Sautee Nacoochee Indian Mound and the Stovall Mill Covered Bridge, and for those who don’t mind driving a bit longer for some mind-blowing nature sites, both Brasstown Bald—aka the highest point in Georgia—and Tallulah Gorge State Park are within 30 miles of Helen. However, if all else fails and you find yourself with not enough time to check out all of the wondrous outdoor areas in and around Helen, visiting Anna Ruby Falls is a must. Whether you take the novice-friendly 0.4-mile trail or the challenging 4.6-mile hike to the base of the waterfalls, you’ll be absolutely blown away by the beautiful twin falls.

Cool off with high-altitude attractions So far, we’ve covered all of the relaxing and peaceful aspects about Helen that make it such a great nearby town to visit this summer, but there are plenty of exciting and blood-rushing activities to take part in as well. Thrill-seekers who often spend their summers at Six Flags will be surprised that Helen has a rollercoaster of its own—the tiny, yet electrifying, self-controlled Georgia Mountain Coaster. You can also beat the heat by getting wet at the Helen Tubing & Waterpark or by shooting down the Chattahoochee with Cool River Tubing, and if you’re a really great swimmer who doesn’t mind driving an hour or so for an exceptionally thrilling experience, Wildwater Rafting offers various white water rafting trips down the Chattooga River. For those who are looking to have a blast without getting wet, you can go ziplining at Nacoochee Adventures or the Unicoi Zipline & Aerial Adventure Park, and the Alpine Fun Factory has everything else you could possibly think of, from indoor go-karts and laser tag to an arcade and a skating rink.

Explore nearby North Georgia towns One of the benefits of visiting Helen is that you’ll be closer than ever to numerous natural landmarks and must-visit towns in northeast Georgia. Thus, if you’ll be staying in Helen for a while and don’t mind hitting the road for 30- to 45-minute stretches, there is plenty to explore in the nearby area. About 21 miles north, there’s Hiawassee—which boasts the waterfall-riddled High Shoals Falls, the Hiawassee Antique Mall, and the Hightower Creek Vineyards. You can also head closer to the Georgia-South Carolina border to see the Toccoa Falls—the highest single-drop waterfall east of the Mississippi—in person. Helen is also within 30 miles of both Dahlonega and Blairsville, so you can either head southwest for your fill of wineries or head northwest for some peaceful outdoor recreation.

Joshua Robinson is an Atlanta-based entertainment critic and lifestyle writer for Thrillist. Follow him on Instagram at @roshrisky.