This Small Town in North Carolina Is the South’s Most Charming Fall Getaway

Asheville may get all the glory when it comes to picturesque mountain towns in North Carolina. But there’s another spot in the state that beckons for a weekend getaway when fall rolls around.

Hendersonville, North Carolina is home to a charming downtown that keeps it picturesque with historic buildings, eclectic restaurants, and small boutiques. A stroll along tree-lined Main Street gives you a taste of southern charm, with restaurant patios inviting you to stay awhile. And with easy access to the Blue Ridge Mountains and bucolic countryside, Hendersonville is a fall-lover’s paradise.

Located 178 miles north of Atlanta, the easiest way to get there is by car. If you go the most straightforward way, up I-85, with a mix of interstates and highways, it will only take about three hours. It’s worth building in some extra time, however, for a drive through Dillard, Georgia and Highlands, North Carolina where the curvaceous mountain roads are fun to drive. Grab a sandwich and a coffee at Mountain Fresh Grocery in Highlands’ cute downtown. Overlooks along the mountain route allow you to safely take in the mountain vistas before carrying on to your final destination: the epicenter of fall in the South.

Travel time:

3-4 hours by car from Atlanta