The Ultimate Fan’s Guide to Seeing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park

Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves | Photo courtesy of Atlanta Braves

Lucky for Atlantans, we have a pretty great baseball team to root for each and every spring. So as the MLB returns once again, the Atlanta Braves will continue the quest for a seventh straight division title. Over at Truist Park, the home team will face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks for the Atlanta Braves home opener on April 5. But before you grab your seats for the first pitch, there’s a few important things to note about Truist Park. The Atlanta Braves stadium is located in The Battery, so unlike some other stadiums across the country, sports fans have a slew of great restaurants and bars at their disposal for pregaming, celebrating after the game, and even mid-game bites. The prime location also means it’s easy to make a weekend trip or staycation out of your time at Truist Park. So once you secure some tickets to catch the Atlanta Braves in action and figure out your parking strategy at this notoriously busy ballpark, here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your trip to the Atlanta Braves’ beloved Truist Park.

Best Food and Drink at Truist Park H&F Burger The Battery

Owned by the local Hopkins couple, this menu of burgers has been praised both near and far. The Original H&F Cheeseburger reigns supreme, but you can also add toppings like bacon, avocado, and jalapeños to spice things up a bit. Look out for the speciality burger of the month, or try your pick of Hop’s Chicken Sandwiches. Terrapin Taproom & Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q The Battery

Baseball, beer, and barbecue: the holy trinity of the South. And thanks to Truist Park’s location alongside The Battery, you can get all three just a hop, skip, and a jump away from all the Atlanta Braves action. Terrapin Taproom & Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q has some of the best wings in the city, as well as a selection of barbecue that includes pulled pork, beef brisket, and smoked ribs. After devouring their signature dish of tater tots smothered in chili and melted cheese called The Lopez, you can hit the Brew Lab to test its many baseball-themed beers. Punch Bowl Social The Battery

This 25,000-square-foot establishment overlooking The Battery is the perfect pre-game spot. Get ready to cheer on the home team with a specialty punch or cocktail in hand while bowling or playing some of the venue's other arcade games. LIVE! at the Battery The Battery

If you’re a fan of sports and really, really, really big screen televisions, check out Live! It’s basically a one-stop shop. On the lower level, you can find some really good eats at The Tavern and drink the night away with friends at the bar located right by the front door. If you’re feeling adventurous, go upstairs to PBR or Sports & Social, where there’s live DJ’s, $6 house margaritas, and 50% off select starters.

Other Things to Do at Truist Park Let’s face it: Baseball is a pretty slow sport. You’ll want to keep your eyes on the action for most of the game, but don’t miss other chances to explore Truist Park during a slow inning or the seventh inning stretch. The ballpark offers daily tours where visitors can check out the dugouts, press box, and other venues that are typically behind closed doors to fans over an hour and a half. Included in the ticket price, guests get a necklace with a retired number as a keepsake. Superfans should also check out Monument Garden, an area of the stadium that’s home to everything from a Hank Aaron statue to historic jerseys, Sid Bream’s Knee Brace, and World Series rings. If you’re hoping to take away a piece of Atlanta Braves history by catching a foul ball or homerun, you’re in luck even if you left your glove at home. Truist Park offers the Mizuno Glove Experience, located at Left Field Gate and Chop House Gate, where fans can borrow a glove for free during the game.

Best Hotels Near Truist Park Whether you’re coming to see the Braves from out of town or want to make a staycation out of your time at the ballpark, you’re in luck as there are several options located steps from the ballpark. The Omni Hotel at Battery Park and the Aloft Atlanta are both located directly in The Battery, with some rooms and common areas offering views of the stadium so you can catch some of the action without ever leaving the hotel. The area is mostly home to national chains and other big-name hotels, so if you’re looking for a boutique hotel with a bit more personality, check out our list of the best hotels in Atlanta.

