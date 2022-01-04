What We’re Looking Forward to in Atlanta in 2022

Take a deep breath and celebrate because we’ve made it to 2022! It’s crucial that we continue to move forward with positivity because even though the COVID-19 Omicron variant has definitely made its presence known this holiday season, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of great things awaiting us over the next 365 days. From restaurant openings and the long-awaited returns of some of our favorite events, here is a snapshot of nine things that we’re especially looking forward to in Atlanta this year.

Falling in love with a new vegetable-forward restaurant Just because we could all use some humble pie in 2022 doesn’t mean that it can’t be delicious, and that’s why we’re looking forward to The Interlock’s next big restaurant. Chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips and Beverage Director Carl Van Tyle Gilbert—aka the team behind the incredible date night-friendly restaurant Lazy Betty and the recently opened Juniper Cafe—will be opening Humble Pie this spring. The family-friendly neighborhood restaurant will boast chef-driven American dishes and an approachable, vegetable-forward menu, and we can’t wait to stop by for a meal.

Photo courtesy of For Five Coffee Roasters

Making For Five Coffee our new go-to coffee spot You can never have too many coffee spots under your belt, and that’s why we’re looking forward to the opening of For Five Coffee’s first flagship in the South. Set to open early 2022, the new coffee shop—which is set to be For Five's largest location yet—will be located at 1105 West Peachtree. Although it’s the latest addition to a chain that originated in New York, the new Atlanta location will aim to give off a true-to-Atlanta, neighborhood atmosphere, and of course, For Five Coffee will bring its signature coffee blends and seasonal breakfast and lunch menus to the city as well.

Returning to MomoCon for the first time since 2019 Last year, almost every major event that got canceled during the start of the pandemic in 2020 was able to make a triumphant return in 2021, but one event that we can’t wait to finally experience once again is MomoCon. The pop-culture, video game, comic book, and anime convention is set to finally make its comeback during Memorial Day weekend, and for the first time since 2019, the four-day convention will bring cosplay, celebrity guests, and other fun activities back to Atlanta.

Obama portraits | Photo by Kehinde Wiley, Courtesy of the High Museum of Art

Seeing the Obama portraits in-person Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald’s respective portraits of President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were unveiled in 2018 to universal acclaim, and this spring, both of the original paintings will be on display at the High Museum of Art. From January 14 to March 20, Atlantans will be able to check out the Obama portraits in the High’s Stent Family Wing special exhibition galleries for just $16.50.

MUJŌ | Photo by Heidi Harris

Getting some sushi from MUJŌ Some of you may remember that we were looking forward to being able to dine-in at MUJŌ around this same time last year, but after a bit of a delay, the exciting new sushi restaurant is now eyeing a January 2022 opening. Led by New York transplant chef J. Trent Harris, MUJŌ will have two refined tasting menu options, featuring a combination of modern edomae sushi and kappo-style hot and cold dishes. In addition to the food, the restaurant will also boast a luxurious setting with a six-seat bar designed for pre- and post-dinner drinks and a 15-seat sushi bar.

Witnessing the return of Donald Glover’s Atlanta The cultural phenomenon known as Atlanta was the hit FX series that no one saw coming, and just as we were all starting to fall in love with Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz’s work in the surreal comedy, it took a three year hiatus. This spring, the Emmy Award-winning show returns for its highly anticipated third season, and although it will be largely based in Europe this time around, it will still be great to see one of Atlanta’s most limitless creatives back on screen this year.

Eating at the new 5Church location in Buckhead From its picture-worthy drinks to its delicious seasonal menus, 5Church has long been one of the best places to eat in the city, and in 2022, the team behind the Midtown restaurant is expanding to its second home in Buckhead. An official opening date has not been set, but if it’s anything like the original Atlanta location, 5Church is destined to be the sexiest new Buckhead restaurant in 2022.

Voting in the 2022 Gubernatorial Election Later this fall, Governor Brian Kemp, former Senator David Perdue, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, and more will be campaigning for the title of Georgia’s next governor, and it will undoubtedly be the biggest election for Atlantans since the 2020 Presidential Election. Make sure to register to vote as soon as possible so you can make your voice be heard at the polls by the time November rolls around.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.