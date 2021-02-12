Travel 35 Reasons to Drive to Savannah, Georgia Amazing restaurants, public art, and beautiful scenery abound.

After a year of feeling cramped in our homes and communities due to COVID-19, we could all use a break. Although Atlanta is easily one of the coolest places in the world, the city is probably starting to look pretty mundane to you, especially if you forwent vacationing altogether in 2020. There are several awesome locations in Georgia that are worthy of a road trip, but Savannah is probably your best bet. Despite it being a popular weekend respite for nearby college students, Savannah is so much more than that. With acclaimed local eateries, eccentric attractions, waterfront appeals, and plenty of historical sites spread throughout the city, the city is full of adventures. You’ll arrive in Georgia’s oldest city within a matter of hours and, once you’re there, you’ll have an amazing time.

Hop over to beautiful Tybee Island Savannah’s close proximity to the water makes it an essential spring and summertime getaway. Since the city is situated right on the Savannah River , visitors can enjoy a vast assortment of boat tours and experiences, from scanning the waters for Atlantic bottlenose dolphins to visiting the isolated island of Daufuskie . Savannah is also 25 minutes away from Tybee Island , so visiting the coastal city gets easy access to one of Georgia’s favorite beaches. Sure, you could make a slightly longer drive to visit Hilton Head , but Tybee Island will give you all the vibes and beachfront photo-ops that you need. Plus, visiting the Tybee Island Lighthouse is a must.

Take a photo that will make pop culture nerds jealous Movie buffs and pop culture fanatics alike know that Savannah is the location of one of the most iconic movies of all time. Unless you’ve been actively avoiding it your entire life, you’ve likely seen Forrest Gump and witnessed the opening scene in which Tom Hanks’ classic character is seen sitting on a bench in a park while waiting for a bus. Well, it turns out that famous scene was filmed at Chippewa Square , the epicenter of Savannah’s downtown historic district. The bench that Hanks sat on throughout the bulk of Forrest Gump is actually a movie prop that’s housed in the nearby Savannah Theatre , but Chippewa Square still makes for an unforgettable photo-op.

Take in some history and relive the Roaring ’20s Even though the 2020s have gotten off to a roar of their own, the 1920s is still one of the most important decades in American history. Characterized by economic prosperity and significant culture change, the 1920s also marked the start of Prohibition in the United States. As we all know, the ban on liquor (thankfully) ceased in the ’30s, but the American Prohibition Museum in Savannah is still dedicated to teaching visitors about that odd era in American history. What makes it even cooler—in true anti-prohibition fashion, patrons can enjoy cocktails while visiting the City Market attraction

Explore some haunted attractions As wild as it may sound, some people are drawn to the inexplicable, supernatural folklore of certain cities, and it just so happens that Savannah is widely regarded as one of the most haunted cities in America. If you find real-life ghost stories fascinated or are simply flabbergasted that such a beautiful city could be haunted, exploring Savannah’s spirited landmarks will definitely interest you, so drive on down and sign up for one of the city’s nighttime ghost tours .

Find inspiration in the city’s creative energy Georgia’s oldest city is also home to the highly regarded Savannah College of Art and Design . In contrast to Atlanta's SCAD campus, the private art school’s original location boasts a much larger campus and leans on Savannah’s Southern charm as a never-ending source of inspiration. In addition to the renowned art institution, the city itself oozes artistry and creativity. Strolling through Forsyth Park , you’re liable to see local artisans making special creations while musicians set up shop for impromptu public performances. Many of the city’s artists get their supplies at Starlandia Art Supply , and endearing attractions like the Savannah African Art Museum attract creatives who are in town visiting. If you’ve been searching for inspiration, you’re bound to find it in Savannah.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat!

Joshua Robinson is an Atlanta-based entertainment critic and lifestyle writer for Thrillist. Follow him on Instagram at at @roshjobin.