What We’re Looking Forward to in Austin in 2021

What is there to say about 2020 that hasn’t already been said? It was certainly a year that taught us, among other things, the importance of quality time with loved ones, new experiences, and, of course, toilet paper. However, the time has come for all of us to hit the refresh button on our mental browsers—to lead the charge in taking full advantage of every opportunity after undergoing a period with so few. Enough with the quasi-inspirational Brene Brown motivational statements though, let’s get to the list below where we’ve collected a few of the best things for you to add to your 2021 bucket list. So drop all the excuses and get out there!