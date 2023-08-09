From Hipster to Luxury, Here Are the Best Hotels in Austin Right Now

Courtesy of The LINE Austin Courtesy of The LINE Austin

One of America’s best cities to visit right now, Austin is as much a must-visit during the big festivals as it is any time of year. This Central Texas city has the quintessential Texan quirks that international folk can’t resist (cowboy hats, line dancing, giant barbecue portions that make them a tad bit sick). Then there’s the stuff that domestic visitors know is better here: Tex-Mex, indie bands, and boozing on a river. Not tempted yet? Then there’s always a potential slice of business to do, especially if you work in the tech sphere. Whatever your reason for touching down in Bat City, there’s most definitely a hotel for you. From downtown skyscrapers packed with meeting rooms and boutiques with musical treats to luxury spa resorts, and even hipster hostels, here’s where to stay when you’re in Austin.

Fairmont Austin Downtown

Pick up a postcard of the skyline and what can’t you miss? The Fairmont Austin. With 1,048 rooms and suites, this towering glass structure is as much an Austin landmark these days as the Congress Avenue Bridge. If you’re in town for ACL, SXSW, or Formula 1, be prepared to party. The hotel is the official partner for all the biggies, and often throws bashes themed to the event up on Rules & Regs by the palm tree-shaded rooftop pool. When the party’s over, check out their fancy spa, or have a sophisticated night in Room 725, their secret champagne and caviar lounge.

Rooms rates from approximately $250 The Loren at Lady Bird Lake South Lamar

All the cool kids of Austin are hovering around Nido, not just for the views but because the cocktails are oh-so addictive. Visitors to the city will do well to join them: The Loren is a 2022-opened, sparkling new addition to the South scene that is conveniently a walk over the bridge onto Downtown. Expect plush rooms with natural stone bathrooms, and wellness corners including a Milk + Honey spa, fitness center, and rooftop pool.

Rooms rates from approximately $340 Firehouse Hostel and Lounge Downtown

If a night out on Sixth Street is on the agenda and you’re up for making new friends (i.e. sharing a room with strangers) then try the Firehouse Hostel. This was once an old fire station—hence the name—but now the serves as a hostel and watering hole for travelers young, fun, and bouncing with energy. Behind the bookshelf at reception you’ll find their speakeasy serving delicious prohibition-era drinks. Private suites are also available for those that don’t want to sleep with their new buddies.

Dorm room rates from approximately $39 Colton House South Congress

On the quiet end of South Congress, Colton House is the home away from home of your ATX dreams. Literally. All accommodation options are suites, so you never feel like you’re in a box hotel room. Choose from one, two, or three-bedroom options, plus full kitchens, and a washer and dryer for your long-term stay. The gym is better equipped than most five-star hotels, and the two-story coffee and cocktail lounge, Simona’s, is an off-the-beaten-path gem of a hangout.

Rooms rates from approximately $195 The LINE Austin Downtown

Once home to a jazz club that broadcast live on local radio in the sixties, The LINE is today a boutique and whimsical stay. Rooms are beautifully outfitted in chic modern style with floor-to-ceiling windows, Bellino linens, and custom bath products by Cowshed. There’s a saltwater infinity pool on the ground floor next to the trail that’s always happening, as is the terraced bar, and one of Austin’s most popular taco counters, Veracruz, can be found in the lobby.

Rooms rates from approximately $230 Kimber Modern South Congress

A sleek boutique build just off South Congress, Kimber Modern is close to all the best attractions and eats in the area (The Continental Club and Home Slice Pizza are just two of our personal faves) whilst inhabiting a distinctly residential-looking plot of land. Inside, you’re in a sanctuary of white and blue hues, Sferra fine linens, and bright floor-to-ceiling window light. Relax in the artfully landscaped courtyard and you’ll feel like you’re at a hideaway resort rather than a city hotel.

Rooms rates from approximately $280

ARRIVE East Austin

One for design enthusiasts, ARRIVE is an architectural landmark in East Austin, a cantilevered building designed by Baldridge Architects. Rooms are thoughtfully curated with the latest tech including Apple TV (surprisingly, not many hotels in Austin have smart TVs, so when you find one it’s like winning the lottery!), local treats, and outfitted in beautiful oak and pine decor. Two restaurants and a rooftop gin bar complete the experience. There is no free coffee in the room, so guests need to get their caffeine fix from the on-site coffee shop, or one of the many cafes in the vicinity.

Rooms rates from approximately $210 Heywood Hotel East Austin

For something special, check into the Heywood on Cesar Chavez. This boutique hotel has just seven bespoke rooms, each with its own unique design, handcrafted furniture, and local artwork. Plus, most important of all, actually good coffee from local purveyors. Amenities for guests include free use of the hotel’s bicycles, so you can peddle around town and avoid traffic during festival season, but if you really must, there’s free parking too.

Rooms rates from approximately $310 AT&T Hotel and Conference Center Campus District

When you have AT&T in the name, you know a hotel means business. Situated on the edge of downtown and the University of Texas, AT&T Hotel serves up exactly that, with excellent Wi-Fi (obvs), meeting spaces, and decent food and beverage outlets for networking opportunities. This is by no means the sexiest stay in town, but the excellent location and connectivity make it a winner for professionals and students visiting with a career-orientated goal in mind.

Rooms rates from approximately $240 Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt Downtown

Austin’s live music scene is wonderfully represented at Van Zandt, a hotel that has music running through its veins. You’ll find record players in select suite, vinyl in the social spaces, and performers taking to the stage at their acclaimed restaurant, Geraldine’s. The vibe is rustic, with a heavy helping of glam, and its close proximity to both Rainey Street and the trail means the best of both worlds in terms of going hard, then walking it off.

Rooms rates from approximately $250 Miraval Austin West Austin

Making bank and hoping all the Central Texan nature will bring some Zen into your life? Miraval Austin is the medicine your (celebrity-trusted) doctor prescribed. Nestled deep in the Hill Country, this is where you disconnect to reconnect, either with a loved one or with nature. Classes and a full board are included, and no tipping is allowed, so you can completely switch off and enjoy all the wellness thrust upon you. Think infinity pools, aerial yoga, meditation, green juices, spa treatments, and anything a Goop fan would go gaga for. Note: this resort is for adults only.

Packages from approximately $1,000 per person Lone Star Court Domain

Checking into the Lone Star Court is like stepping into another era—a blast to the past. This retro getaway is perched on four acres of landscaped courtyard, with 123 guestrooms clad with rocking chairs, barn doors, and crates of goodies. This is a bit like an old-school ranch, but right next to the giant, modern Domain shopping complex. Live music strums by the poolside in the evenings, and you’ll circle around fire pits in a friendly community vibe. Grub is available from the food trucks outside the gate.

Rooms rates from approximately $270

