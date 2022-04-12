Austin’s 11 Most Essential Swimming Holes

As I write this, Austin is undergoing its first nearly triple-digit day of 2022. We have arrived—the AC is cranking, the dogs are meandering through the parks in search of shade, and everybody is blowing up their group chats making plans to hit the water.

If you’re a local, you’re no stranger to the heat, and most likely have a laundry list of cool-down strategies ready to deploy. But, if you’re one of the many northern Tex-pats who landed in ATX without a full understanding of the power of the Texas sun, you’re probably scrambling to find relief. Fear not, help is here.

To combat the subtropical fires, Austin mercifully provides a whole host of natural and manmade swimming holes scattered throughout the metro area. From remote payoffs at the end of a hike to packed, party-friendly pools, there’s a splashy respite within driving distance suited for any and all summertime needs. Here are the 11 coolest and most refreshing places to swim near Austin.