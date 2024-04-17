This Century-Old Fiesta Is One of Texas’s Most Important Events of the Year

Every April, San Antonio explodes with color, confetti, and culture in its biggest annual party, and it’s absolutely one of the best times ever to visit the Alamo City. Fiesta San Antonio (April 18–28) got its humble start way back in 1891 as a memorial celebration to honor those who fought to defend the Alamo and in the Battle of San Jacinto more than half a century earlier. The first parade featured bicycles and horse-drawn carriages adorned with thousands of fresh flowers, as well as children dressed as flowers. Participants and spectators bombarded each other with blooms and blossoms, which is why it’s known as the Battle of Flowers.

Though paper versions hand-crafted by generations of the same family since 1928 replace the fresh ones, the women-led Battle of Flowers endures as one of the biggest draws to the 10-day celebration. Fiesta also features lively carnivals, spectacular parades, and the coronation of royalty. Instead of throwing beads a la Mardi Gras, revelers here clamor for Fiesta Medals, sometimes elaborately forged creations, other times hand-crafted trinkets. As with Mardi Gras beads, the more medals you sport, the more impressive. (You can find several for purchase with proceeds benefiting various nonprofit organizations at San Antonio’s go-to resource for Fiesta accouterments, Amols’ Fiesta Party Supplies.)