The Thompson Austin Has Finally Arrived—and It’s Sexy AF

Can’t get enough of the hotel? Go ahead and move in

The Thompson Austin boasts 17 long-term residences on the 16th floor, each armed with a kitchen, washer and dryer, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and sleek furnishings a la Thompson, plus access to all the hotel’s many amenities. “The location here on 5th and Brazos street can’t be beaten,” says Austin real estate professional Maria Francesca Repucci. “You’re steps from nightlife and top restaurants yet just a few blocks from the Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake. The heartbeat of downtown couldn’t be more palpable with protected corridor views of the Texas Capital and longtime favorite music venues a stone's throw away.”