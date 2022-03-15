The Thompson Austin Has Finally Arrived—and It’s Sexy AF

The hotel has a little sibling in tow

Well, kinda. While the Thompson and tommie Austin are joined side-by-side, they’re considered separate entities and were built with different customer bases in mind. “tommie Austin is built for the spirited adventurer, the traveler that doesn’t care to spend a ton of time luxuriating around their room, but is more focused on social interactions and discovering unknown parts of Austin,” Hardesty explains. “Thompson Austin appeals to a traveler that is very specific in their needs—those that appreciate impressive architectural and design elements, onsite culinary offerings and luxury amenities.” As such, tommie Austin sports smaller, more minimalist rooms, stocked with all of the essentials and none of the fuss.